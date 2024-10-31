Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2024 - the nominations in full
The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards are a key part of Wearside’s business calendar - and our awards evening is just days away.
This year’s black tie event will take place at the newly-refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the honours.
Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.
Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.
Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be once again supporting this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.
“The awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise the achievements of our buoyant business community, from those who have taken the leap into self-employment over the past couple of years, to the many businesses who make our city a great place to live and play, to the major employers creating jobs for thousands of residents and those flying the flag for the city by exporting their products and services across the globe.
“Sunderland is currently undergoing its largest investment and regeneration programme in decades, however this would not have been possible without the support of the business community who have continued to invest here and work in tandem with the council to transform Sunderland into an ambitious and visionary city.”
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions: This award will recognise any apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor.
Lewis Cassap, Richard Reed Solicitors
Connor Hewitt, Nisssan
Eve Kennedy, Nissan
Nathan Mahan, Back on the Map
Best Business Transformation: This award celebrates a business which has undergone a significant transformation over the last two years.
Chameleon Vocational Training Ltd
Metro Plumb NE
MMC Research
Sheepfolds Stables
Vantec Europe Ltd
Best Independent Business of the Year: This category is aimed at independent businesses in the region. This could be a privately owned business, a sole proprietorship or a business owned by a very small group of individuals.
AGP Decorators Ltd
assett55
House of Hype & Co
Truenorth
Vaux Brewery
Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Sunderland College: This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events.
EE Community Challenge
MMC Research
Sweeney Miller Law
Sunderland Empire
Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed Solicitors: This award recognises the businesses that have shown commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.
AR Power
Faltec Europe Ltd
Ocado Customer Hub
Vantec Europe Ltd
Entrepreneur of the Year: This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results.
Ashley Liddle
Jason Smith
Natasha McDonough FCIM
Scott Wilson-Laing
Innovation Award: This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives.
AquaScan
asset55
British Esports Federation
UK Independent Medical
Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Empire: This category recognises outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 250+ staff who is excelling in their field.
Apexon
Ocado Customer Hub
Vantec Europe Ltd
Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID: Open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail, leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area.
Holiday Inn Sunderland
Port of Call
Sunderland Empire
Swim City LLP
SME Business of the Year, sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre: This category recognises outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-249 staff who is excelling in their field.
AK Teaching
Blue Ribbon Community Care
LM Global
WTTB
Social Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre: This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.
Back on the Map
Washington Martial Arts Academy
Weights and Cakes CIC
We Make Culture CIC
Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by City of Sunderland: This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.
Canford Audio Ltd
Empowering digitilisation revolution
Holiday Inn Sunderland
Newcomer of the Year Award: This award recognises start-up businesses operating for under two years.
Awarded at judges’ discretion.
Outstanding Contribution - Business, sponsored by City of Sunderland: Winners of each category will be automatically entered into this award and it will be announced on the evening.
Outstanding Contribution - Individual, sponsored by Wearside Audi: This special award will be given to an individual who has shown an outstanding contribution to their field, sector, industry or business.
Bookings are open for this year’s ceremony.