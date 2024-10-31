Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2024 - the nominations in full

It’s nearly time...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards are a key part of Wearside’s business calendar - and our awards evening is just days away.

It's nearly time... | NW

This year’s black tie event will take place at the newly-refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.

Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be once again supporting this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

“The awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise the achievements of our buoyant business community, from those who have taken the leap into self-employment over the past couple of years, to the many businesses who make our city a great place to live and play, to the major employers creating jobs for thousands of residents and those flying the flag for the city by exporting their products and services across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland is currently undergoing its largest investment and regeneration programme in decades, however this would not have been possible without the support of the business community who have continued to invest here and work in tandem with the council to transform Sunderland into an ambitious and visionary city.”

Mobility Care Solutions is sponsoring our Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award | MCS

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions: This award will recognise any apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor.

Lewis Cassap, Richard Reed Solicitors

Connor Hewitt, Nisssan

Eve Kennedy, Nissan

Nathan Mahan, Back on the Map

Best Business Transformation: This award celebrates a business which has undergone a significant transformation over the last two years.

Chameleon Vocational Training Ltd

Metro Plumb NE

MMC Research

Sheepfolds Stables

Vantec Europe Ltd

Best Independent Business of the Year: This category is aimed at independent businesses in the region. This could be a privately owned business, a sole proprietorship or a business owned by a very small group of individuals.

AGP Decorators Ltd

assett55

House of Hype & Co

Truenorth

Vaux Brewery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland College is sponsoring our Business in the Community Award | SC

Business in the Community Award, sponsored by Sunderland College: This award recognises a dynamic contribution a company has made to the local community by supporting local charities, initiatives or other community events.

EE Community Challenge

MMC Research

Sweeney Miller Law

Sunderland Empire

Richard Reed Solicitors is sponsoring our Employer of the Year Award | RR

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed Solicitors: This award recognises the businesses that have shown commitment to the development and welfare of its people, by encouraging communication, creativity and proactivity throughout the organisation.

AR Power

Faltec Europe Ltd

Ocado Customer Hub

Vantec Europe Ltd

Entrepreneur of the Year: This award celebrates a business leader or entrepreneur who shows outstanding drive, commitment and results.

Ashley Liddle

Jason Smith

Natasha McDonough FCIM

Scott Wilson-Laing

Innovation Award: This award celebrates innovation; of products, services, business models or initiatives.

AquaScan

asset55

British Esports Federation

UK Independent Medical

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland Empire is sponsoring our Large Business of the Year award | empire

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Empire: This category recognises outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 250+ staff who is excelling in their field.

Apexon

Ocado Customer Hub

Vantec Europe Ltd

BID

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID: Open to any restaurant, hotel, café, pub, retail, leisure facility, visitor attraction or similar business excelling in its field and driving positive economic impact for the area.

Holiday Inn Sunderland

Port of Call

Sunderland Empire

Swim City LLP

The North East Business and Innovation Centre is sponsoring our SME Business of the Year award. | BIC

SME Business of the Year, sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre: This category recognises outstanding performance by a company with a workforce of 1-249 staff who is excelling in their field.

AK Teaching

Blue Ribbon Community Care

LM Global

WTTB

The North East Business and Innovation Centre is sponsoring our Social Enterprise of the Year award. | Bic

Social Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre: This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

Back on the Map

Washington Martial Arts Academy

Weights and Cakes CIC

We Make Culture CIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainable Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by City of Sunderland: This award will be presented to a business that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

City of Sunderland is sponsoring our SustainableInitiative of the Year Award | SC

Canford Audio Ltd

Empowering digitilisation revolution

Holiday Inn Sunderland

Newcomer of the Year Award: This award recognises start-up businesses operating for under two years.

Awarded at judges’ discretion.

City of Sunderland is sponsoring our Outstanding Contribution - Business award. | Cos

Outstanding Contribution - Business, sponsored by City of Sunderland: Winners of each category will be automatically entered into this award and it will be announced on the evening.

Wearside Audi is sponsoring our Outstanding Contribution - Individual award. | audi

Outstanding Contribution - Individual, sponsored by Wearside Audi: This special award will be given to an individual who has shown an outstanding contribution to their field, sector, industry or business.

Bookings are open for this year’s ceremony.