Nominations open for Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2024

It’s time to celebrate all that’s best in business on Wearside.

The Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards are a key part of Wearside’s business calendar - and here’s your chance to be up on the stage with the best of the city’s business community.

This year’s awards will be presented at a black tie event at the newly-refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the presenting honours.

Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.

Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be once again supporting this year’s Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

“The awards are a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise the achievements of our buoyant business community, from those who have taken the leap into self-employment over the past couple of years, to the many businesses who make our city a great place to live and play, to the major employers creating jobs for thousands of residents and those flying the flag for the city by exporting their products and services across the globe.

“Sunderland is currently undergoing its largest investment and regeneration programme in decades, however this would not have been possible without the support of the business community who have continued to invest here and work in tandem with the council to transform Sunderland into an ambitious and visionary city.”

Categories and sponsors are:

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Empire

SME Business of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID

Best Independent Business of the Year

Social Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC

Innovation Award

Best Business Transformation

Sustainable Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed

Business in the Community Award

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Audi Lookers

Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council Nominations are now open and you have until September 27 to visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk.