'This is amazing for the whole of the ARTventurers team'

A Wearside company boss - whose firm runs art classes for children - was left amazed after her firm won a national title.

It is 12 years since Fiona Simpson left her career as a solicitor to start ARTventurers in 2011.

Sunderland entrepreneur Fiona Simpson.

It's run for children - it's a winner in the eyes of parents

Now Fiona and her team are celebrating after winning at the What’s on 4 Kids Awards.

Fiona Simpson, centre, with some of her franchisees at the What’s on 4 Kids Awards 2023.

ARTventurers was named the Most Loved Baby Activity 2023 in the awards, which are voted for by parents who attend clubs and classes of all shapes and sizes across the county.

They also were awarded Highly Commended in the categories of Most Loved Party Entertainment and Most Loved Academic/Creative Activity.

Branches all over the UK

ARTventurers has 35 franchised branches which run art and creative play classes, events and parties for babies, toddlers and children across the UK.

Fiona said: "To win a national award like this is amazing for the whole of the ARTventurers team.

"Our dedicated baby art programme is all about getting babies involved in art and creative play from a really early age as art has so many fantastic benefits for our mini artists."

A year to remember for Cherry

It helps babies to develop 'invaluable skills and confidence for life'. There was one more success for ARTventurers at the awards.

Cherry Matthews who owns ARTventurers Sunderland West and Washington, also won an award, Highly Commended Most Loved Academic/Creative Franchise Territory 2023.

Cherry Matthews, left, receiving her Highly Commended honour at the awards night.

She started her own ARTventurers business journey earlier this year when she opened her own children’s art studio, ARTspace by ARTventurers, in Coach Road in Washington.