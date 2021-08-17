Sunderland DJ opens recording studio in Southwick to help showcase local talent

Jamal Graham is providing a number of music and production services from his Purple Roomz studio in Southwick including recording sessions, mix & master services, song writing workshops, music video bookings, DJ courses and production courses.

Specialising in RnB, hip hop and house, Jamal has worked all over the world at residencies in locations such as Dubai, Greece, France and Spain.

In August 2020 he made his break in the music industry after producing Expensive Touch Ft Dappy, Ay Em and Noizy, which has accumulated more than five million views.

Jamal Graham has opened his studios in Southwick

After graduating from Newcastle University with a music degree, the 26-year-old from Millfield has opened his first recording studio with the aim of showcasing local talent and educating them to succeed in the music industry, whether that's helping them through the creative process of producing/writing a song, or the marketing and distribution of the project.

He said: “Music has always been my number one passion in life, ever since the first time I constructed a song in 2012 when i enrolled onto my first music production programme at Gateshead College. From then I have taught myself how to produce, record, engineer, mix and master multiple genres of music.

"Opening up the studio best the best choice I've ever made. The support and feedback has been surreal, I've recorded more than 50 creatives in the north east and we have so much undiscovered talent which I want to showcase.”

Purple Roomz Studios