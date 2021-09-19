Oliver's Dental Studio, Durham Road, Sunderland.

Like all in the healthcare sector, Jen Browell, 20, from Tunstall, has had to navigate the extra pressures of the pandemic over the past 18 months.

But she says being shortlisted in the My Dentist Excellence Awards is a great boost after a trying time.

Jen, who works at the Oliver’s House practice in Durham Road, East Herrington, is one of just four nominees from 800 who’ve been shortlisted as Dental Nurse of the Year.

Dental nurse Jen Browell is short listed for a national Young Dental Nurse of the Year award.

Dentist Salma Ainine nominated Jen and said the nurse goes above and beyond for her patients to ensure they feel comfortable and at ease.

Salma, who was named UK Young Dentist of the Year in 2019, said: “Jen is an outstanding dental nurse. She is only just turned 20 years old and has started her career with a bang. The amazing thing about Jen is that she takes the initiative to provide our patients with top-class customer service.

"Jen has the manners and interpersonal skills of a caring nurse. Her rapport building far exceeds any nurse I have ever worked with, from the moment a patient walks into the room she has a smile for them and warm, welcoming words. The moments I am concentrating on designing and manufacturing teeth, Jen fills in with conversation to make patients feel at ease.”

Jen contracted Covid herself recently and, although bed bound, was texting work to help out on issues during her absence.

She said: “I think I was in shock when I found out I’d been shortlisted from all those people. I absolutely love what I do.”

OIiver’s House, which is a private practice, had to close for a number of weeks during the first Lockdown, but has been back open treating patients since last summer.

Jen said: “It was great to get back into treating people after being closed for a while. We make sure we’re keeping everyone safe with more deep cleaning and extra PPE, but it’s been lovely getting back to normal.

"We’ve seen a lot of our old faces, but we’ve also welcomed a lot of new patients. A lot of people haven’t been able to get into their NHS dentist, so have been booking to see us.”

As well as dentistry, Oliver’s House specialises in orthodontics and facial aesthetics meaning Jen has to assist in everything from a regular filling, to aligners and minor surgeries.

Many of the procedures undertaken at the dentists use state-of-the-art technology to boost the treatment offering, some of which isn’t available elsewhere in the North East.

Salma said: “Jen has managed to assist me in doing a huge range of procedures, including CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramic) same-day dentistry, implants, aesthetics, orthodontics, hair restorations and much more.

"Before she was even qualified as a dental nurse, Jen completed her implant and intra-oral scanning training.”

*The My Dentist Excellence Awards ceremony will take place virtually this year, with the winners announced on October 7

