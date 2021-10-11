Sunderland city centre restaurant Undisclosed closes doors just months after opening in former D'Acqua site, citing financial strain of Covid
One of the city centre’s newest restaurants has closed its doors just months after launching.
Undisclosed opened in May this year in the former D’Acqua site which had been one of the city’s most popular restaurants after building up a firm following over the years.
It was one of a wave of new restaurants which opened once sit-in restrictions had been lifted on May 17.
With a menu offering something a little different in the city, including the city’s only fine dining £75 tasting menu, it was an eagerly-awaited opening.
However, it has been confirmed that the restaurant in John Street closed a number of weeks ago, with nothing posted on its social media channels since July 31.
Owner Christoper Spence said he hopes the closure will be temporary.
Speaking to the Echo, he said: “Due to the financial strain of setting up and with Covid regulations in place at the time, we made the tough choice to close for the forseeable future.
"However, we are hoping in the coming months we will be reopening. And we look forward to welcoming new and previous guests soon.”
Around £60,000 had been invested in transforming the basement restaurant, which had operated as D’Acqua for 13 years, into Undisclosed, which had a speakeasy-themed decor.
Undisclosed had opened to much fanfare at the end of May with the first few nights fully booked.
At its time of opening it had created 21 jobs and retained some of the staff from D’Acqua who it’s believed have since gained employment elsewhere in the city centre.