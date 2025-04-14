Sunderland businesses take the pledge to become breast feeding friendly venues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City venues are signing up to support breastfeeding mothers and their families through the Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland Pledge.

An array of eateries and leisure facilities across the city are now proudly displaying the Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland logo after signing up to “be friendly and welcoming places for breastfeeding mothers”.

Cafes, restaurants, leisure centres and more have now joined this pledge, helping mothers feel comfortable and confident to breastfeed their babies when they’re out and about in the city.

Anna Widdowson and son Juda, with Councillor Kelly Chequer. | Sunderland City Council.

Registered venues include Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Creative City Smart Hubs, Family Hubs, the University of Sunderland, Everyone Active Centres, Sunderland City Council Registrars, and many community hubs, cafes and restaurants.

Two venues to have signed up to the pledge are Coffee 57 on High Street West, and the Fire Station.

Cafe owner Michael Johnson said: "We are more than happy to support the initiative, and hope we play a part in making it a success."

Tamsin Austin, Venue Director at The Fire Station, added: "As an inclusive venue it’s important to us that we provide a safe and welcoming space for all, which includes mothers who wish to breastfeed their babies.

“We’re delighted to be part of Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland to show our support for families in Sunderland and beyond."

Breastfeeding has numerous health benefits for both babies and mothers. It provides essential nutrients, strengthens the baby's immune system, helps women recover after birth, and can even lower the risk of some cancers.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities at Sunderland City Council, said: “We're really excited about rolling out the Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland Pledge, which is all about creating friendly and welcoming places for breastfeeding mams and families.

"This is a real step forward in making our city more supportive and welcoming for breastfeeding, one of the most natural things in the world with benefits for babies and mothers’ health too.

"Legally, women can breastfeed in any public space and when you see the Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland logo, you know that the venue has staff and volunteers who support breastfeeding mothers and that there will be a clean and comfortable place to breastfeed in.

"We’re delighted that over 30 venues have already signed up to the pledge and we’re looking forward to seeing more signing up in the coming months, making it easier for breastfeeding mothers to get out and about and enjoy everything our city has to offer."

Venues which have signed up to the pledge will display the Breastfeeding Friendly Sunderland logo.

A full list of the current venues can also be found on the Links for Life Sunderland website.