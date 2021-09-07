Steve Davison

Taking place between October 4 and 8, the City of Sunderland Business Festival will shine a spotlight on some of the city’s most forward-thinking businesses, as well as the ongoing changes in the city.

It will also connect local people to job opportunities, inspire businesspeople with thought-provoking speeches and sessions from world-class speakers and showcase the industries that are driving the economic regeneration of the city.

Sunderland AFC will play a key role in the festival as the venue for a number of talks and events taking place across the week.

Chief Operating Officer Steve Davison said: “As a lifelong Sunderland fan, I have witnessed first-hand just how much this club means to the city and its people, which is why we have been working tirelessly as a club to rebuild relationships with supporters and the wider city.

“Whilst we all know that our matchdays and concerts are an important part of life in the city, one of the other huge positives I have witnessed in my first few months has been the common desire within the city to improve the experience of working and living in Sunderland.

"Sharing this common aim is extremely beneficial and we will continue to work together to accelerate progress, which is why we are delighted to support the city’s first ever business festival where we will showcase our recent actions and present our future plans.”

“As one of the largest venues in the city, we’re delighted to be playing host to key parts of the Festival at the Stadium of Light. The full details of the programme will be released soon and we are delighted that both the club and the Foundation are right at the heart of it.”

Chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, Ellen Thinnesen said: “Sunderland AFC is one of the city’s most historic and famous organisations and we are absolutely thrilled to have them playing such a key role in helping bring to life the city’s first ever Business Festival.

For further information about Sunderland Business Festival and how to take part, visit www.sbfestival.co.uk