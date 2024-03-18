Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black Cat stars have been checking out one of the city's Indian restaurants as part of this week's Sunderland Restaurant Week.

Jack Clarke and Corry Evans enjoying a meal at My Delhi

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running until Sunday, March 24, the biannual event is aimed at giving people the chance to discover cafes and restaurants they may not have tried before at a discounted price, whilst also helping boost the city's economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And players Corry Evans and Jack Clarke have been among those taking a bite out of the scheme.

They headed along to My Delhi in Borough Road to check out their selection of Indian street food and roadside curries.

The restaurant also recently launched a bottomless curry club running on Sundays.

The players enjoying their meal

There's a range of deals at cafes and restaurants across the city to take advantage of for Sunderland Restaurant Week, priced £10, £15 or £20pp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All you have to do to take part is download the corresponding voucher for the venue you wish to visit at sunderlandbid.co.uk and present it at the restaurant before ordering.

Read More All the deals you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week 2024

Among the venues taking part for the first time in this week's event are Keel Tavern, which offers a range of wholesome comfort food as well as generous sharing platters and recently launched Indian restaurant, Saba Maison De Luxe.

These Things Happen at Harbour View, Roker has also signed up to take part, as have The Italian Kitchen Bar and Restaurant at Thompson Road.

Alongside new additions, there's returning restaurants to the week including Angelo’s Ristorante, Asiana, House of Zen, My Delhi and Spent Grain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumour Has It at Green Terrace was part of Sunderland Restaurant Week last year and didn’t hesitate to commit to take part again.