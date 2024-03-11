All the deals you can tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Sunderland Restaurant Week of 2024 takes place from this weekend, Saturday, March 16 to Sunday, March 24.

There's a range of deals at cafes and restaurants across the city to take advantage of, priced £10, £15 or £20pp.

All you have to do to take part is download the corresponding voucher for the venue you wish to visit at sunderlandbid.co.uk and present it at the restaurant before ordering.

Here's a rundown of all the deals announced so far:

808 Bar & Kitchen, St Thomas Street

£10 for any bao bun and fries. £15 for any 3 tapas.

Acropolis, Stack Seaburn

£10 for any wrap and soft drink. £15 for a regular platter and side. £20 for a skepasti (sharing 2-4 people) with grilled halloumi cheese.

Angelo's, Sunniside £20 for 2 courses and a glass of Prosecco.

Asiana, Echo 24 building £20 for 3 courses.

Babaji, Mary Street

£15 for 2 courses from set menu (no extra charge for lamb or king prawn dishes).

Burger, Frederick Street

£10 for a Honey Bacon Double or American Classic and any dirty fries. £15 for a Chinese fusion box.

Chapos Tacos, Stack Seaburn

£10 for any burrito and fries.

Chesters Lounge, Chester Road £10 for any 2 starters (excluding Chester Lounge Platter). £15 for a starter, main, side and dessert. £20 for a starter, main, side and cocktail (Mojiito, Blue Lagoon and Purple Rain).

City Bistro, Sunderland College

£10 for 2 courses (starter & main/main & dessert). £15 for 3 courses (starter/main/dessert).

Diego's Joint, Sunniside

£10 for a Margherita pizza and a pint deal. £10 for a lunch deal – sandwich, cake and hot/soft drink. £15 for any 2 pizzas from the core menu. £20 for 1 garlic bread, 1 pizza from the core menu and any 2 pints of draught beer.

Downey's, Stack Seaburn

£10 for 10 hot & spicy prawns or 10 scampi, chips, small side and can of pop. £15 for 2 small fish and chips and 2 small sides.

£20 for 2 regular fish and chips with 2 large sides, or 2 portions of 6 fish bites and chips with 2 large sides.

ENFES, Derwent Street

£20 for 3 courses (starter, main and dessert).

Fausto Pizza, Roker

£15 for any 2 pizzas or any 2 flatbreads.

Flaming Sweet, Castletown

£15 for a main and any milkshake. £20 for a sirloin steak served with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion rings and hand cut chips and a choice of the cheesecake of the week or a cookie dough sundae.

Full of Beanz Play Cafe, Shiney Row

£10 for a 90 minute child’s play session for 1 child, including one adult toastie and hot drink.

Gatsby, Park Lane £15 for 3 courses. Select a starter and a dessert from the Restaurant Week Menu and any main meal from the Food Menu (not including any fish or steak dishes).

German Doner Kebab, High Street West

£20 to feed a family of 4. Choose from 2 mains and any 2 Doner from the 2.0 Menu items.

Grand Hotel, Seaburn

£10 for a starter and a drink (excludes sharing board). £15 for a starter and main (excludes sharing board). £20 for a starter, main and side (excludes sharing board). £20 for a starter, main and drink (excludes sharing board).

Grandpa Dickie's Shed, Roker

£15 for a starter and main.

Holiday Inn, Keel Square

£20 for 3 courses (drinks excluded).

Holy Duck, Stack Seaburn

£10 for any wrap and fries/seasoned fries.

House of Zen, Seaburn

£20 for 2 courses (starter and main).

Italian Kitchen, Thompson Road

£20 for 2 courses (starter and main).

Jack Thai, Albion Place

£20 for 2 courses.

Keel Tavern, Keel Square

£10 for 1 course (main). £15 for 2 courses (starter and main or main and dessert). £20 for 3 courses (starter, main and dessert). £20 for 2 pie deals.

Koji, Church Lane

£20 offer: Kimchi, smacked spicy cucumber or edamame Beans. 1 x bao bun (£2 supplement for duck). Any ramen or noodle dish (£2 supplement for duck).

Lucky Cat Boba, High Street West

£10 for 2 x tea, coffee or hot chocolate and any cake. £10 for any toasted sandwich, any drink and any cake. £10 for a special bubble waffle (Banoffee, Oreo Overload, Biscoff Heaven or Candy shop) and any drink.

Marina Vista, Roker Marina

£15 for 2 courses (starter and main).

My Delhi, Borough Road

£10 Offer. Option A: Choose any two street plates. Option B: Choose one roadside curry. Dum pulao rice is included.

Pho 179, Waterloo Place

£15 for two courses and £20 for three courses from selected menu.

Poetic License Bar, Roker Hotel

£15 for 2 courses (starter and main or main and dessert). £20 for 3 courses (starter, main and dessert).

Rumour Has It, Green Terrace

A range of £10, £15 and £20 offers across two and three-course lunch and evening options as well as £20 per person for surf and turf board (minimum 2 people).

Saba Maison de Luxe, Low Row

£20 for a starter and main + basmati rice, safron pulao rice or chips + plain naan to share.

Signatures, Silksworth

A range of £10, £15 and £20 offers across two and three courses

Six, Pier Point

£10 for 1 small plate and a small glass of house wine. £15 to share Shetland mussels and king prawns cooked in garlic, wine and cream served with warm focaccia and 2 small glasses of house wine.

£20 for a selection of 2 cured meats and 2 locally sourced cheese served with homemade pickles, chutney, celery, gherkins and apple with a selection of crackers and warm breads with 2 small glasses of house wine.

Slice, Market Square

£10 for 2 meal deals. Meal deal - Any Slice, seasoned fries and can of pop.

Spent Grain, John Street

£15 for 2 selected brunch items. Available from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-2:30pm only. £20 for 2 courses plus a drink.

Drink includes any soft drink, draught lager or IPA, or small glass of wine. Available from Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-2:30pm and 5pm - 8:30pm only.

Tarantino's, North Bridge Street

£20 for 2 courses.

The Front Parlour, Grange Terrace

£10 for any deli sandwich, loaded toast or bagel, with any cake or scone and a hot or cold drink. Available from Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-4pm.

£15 per person for a Savoury Afternoon Tea with any hot or cold drink. Available from Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-4pm (last sitting 2pm).

The Keel Lounge, High Street West

£10 offer for 2 toasties and a pot of tea or coffee. £10 offer for 2 cakes and a pot of tea or coffee.

£15 offer for 2 paninis + chips with a pot of tea or coffee. £20 offer for 2 cottage pies or 2 chilli con carnes with rice and garlic bread

The Peacock, Keel Square

£10 for 2 homemade sausage rolls with chips and gravy. £10 for a pie of the day and a drink (drink includes a small house wine, pint of Fosters or Moretti, soft drink or hot drink). £20 for any 2 burgers. £20 for 2 fish and chips.

The Scullery, Silksworth

£10 for 2 courses.

The Seaglass Cafe, High Street West

£10 for a small full English (meat, veggie, or vegan) or toasted sandwich, pot of tea or cafetiere coffee and slice of cake or tray bake.

£15 for two: 2 cold sandwiches (or soup and sandwich), pot of tea or cafetiere of coffee and a bowl of chips to share.

£20 for a family (2A, 2C): 2 adult meals (up to value of £7), 2 kid meals, 2 tea or cafetiere coffee or soft drinks, 2 kids drinks and a bowl of chips to share.

The Shipwrights, Ferryboat Lane

£15 for 3 courses (starter, main and dessert).

The Terrace, Green Terrace

£10 for any burger or pizza with a drink (choice of Bud, Peroni, small house wine or soft drink).

The Wavendon, High Barnes

£15 for 2 courses. £20 for 3 courses.

These Things Happen, Roker

£15 for 3 small plates (supplements may apply). £20 for 2 burgers (supplements may apply).

Wendy's Place, Fawcett Street

£10 for 2 desserts and a tea or coffee each. £15 for 2 hot or cold sandwiches and a tea or coffee each.

£20 for 2 brunches. £20 for 2 cheeseburger meals.

ZZA Pizzeria, Stack Seaburn