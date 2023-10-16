Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sunderland restaurant is extending its dining experience, with the launch of a monthly supper club.

The Front Parlour is launching a monthly supper club

The Front Parlour Coffee House and Kitchen at Grange Terrace has gone from strength to strength since it opened earlier this year, near Park Lane Interchange.

And its success had inspired its mother and daughter team owners, Kate and Emilia Ross, to set up a supper club, with the Mediterranean-inspired first event planned for November 3.

The night, which costs £30 per person, will give diners a chance to enjoy a sharing board with a whole host of delicious dishes – from spinach, feta and pine nut filo parcels to Manchego cheese with membrillo, charcuterie, muhammara – a dip made with walnuts, red peppers and pomegranate molasses – whipped lemon feta all served with flatbreads, crudites and fruits and olives.

Sharing platters at The Front Parlour

The sharing platters will be accompanied by a range of delicious sides such as pomegranate fatoush salad and sundried tomato and rosemary bread.

And for those who still have room, desserts on offer include rose, pistachio and cardamom cake with fresh figs and honey or a Sicilian baked lemon cheesecake.

Vegan and gluten-free options will also be available.

Tea and coffee will be served and anyone wanting alcohol can take their own beer, wine or fizz which will incur a £2 per person corkage charge.

“This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time so we’re delighted to be able to get our supper club underway at last,” said Kate.

“We’ve drawn on all of our favourite Mediterranean food inspiration and hopefully the menu reflects that.

“We want this to be the first of many such events.”

Tickets for the evening are limited and are available by calling or texting 07759 907977 or emailing [email protected]