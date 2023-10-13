News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Rounding up some of Sunderland's brunch hot spotsRounding up some of Sunderland's brunch hot spots
Rounding up some of Sunderland's brunch hot spots

Brunch in Sunderland, 16 great independent places to try, from Turkish eggs to boozy brunches

Sunderland’s cafes and restaurants have really upped their game when it comes to brunch in recent years.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:42 BST

From Turkish eggs to eggs benedict – and even a Britney brunch – here’s a round up of some of the independent hot spots worth checking out, in no particular order.

North continues to go from strength to strength after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn promenade into a real foodie hotspot. As well as serving up an excellent evening menu of small plates, they serve brunch from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. You can walk in for brunch, however, due to the popularity of the restaurant and its size, booking is recommended. Expect options such as avocado on toasted rye with poached egg, fried enoki mushroom and crispy chilli in oil.

1. North, Seaburn

North continues to go from strength to strength after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn promenade into a real foodie hotspot. As well as serving up an excellent evening menu of small plates, they serve brunch from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. You can walk in for brunch, however, due to the popularity of the restaurant and its size, booking is recommended. Expect options such as avocado on toasted rye with poached egg, fried enoki mushroom and crispy chilli in oil. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
These Things Happen is the latest addition to the brunch scene after a major investment in the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker. As well as being a bar featuring some great DJs, it has a food menu including brunch options such as braised shorted rib with truffle hollandaise on eggy crumpet and minute steak with fried eggs and chimchurri. It's open daily from 9am to late.

2. These Things Happen, Roker

These Things Happen is the latest addition to the brunch scene after a major investment in the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker. As well as being a bar featuring some great DJs, it has a food menu including brunch options such as braised shorted rib with truffle hollandaise on eggy crumpet and minute steak with fried eggs and chimchurri. It's open daily from 9am to late. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
For brunch on the go, head down to Cole in St George's Terrace, Roker, who serve arguably some of the best breakfast sandwiches around, using ingredients from top local suppliers. Make sure to try some of their incredible cakes too, which change regularly, from key lime pie to Grasmere Gingerbread cheescake. They're open for take outs from 9am to 2pm Tuesday to Sunday. Card only.

3. Cole, Roker

For brunch on the go, head down to Cole in St George's Terrace, Roker, who serve arguably some of the best breakfast sandwiches around, using ingredients from top local suppliers. Make sure to try some of their incredible cakes too, which change regularly, from key lime pie to Grasmere Gingerbread cheescake. They're open for take outs from 9am to 2pm Tuesday to Sunday. Card only. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Sunderland's first dedicated vegan cafe, The Good Apple in Derwent Street, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. It's a cracking little spot serving brunch from Tuesdays to Saturdays with options such as scrambled tofu, house vegan sausages and more.

4. The Good Apple, Derwent Street

Sunderland's first dedicated vegan cafe, The Good Apple in Derwent Street, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. It's a cracking little spot serving brunch from Tuesdays to Saturdays with options such as scrambled tofu, house vegan sausages and more. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland