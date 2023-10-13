1 . North, Seaburn

North continues to go from strength to strength after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn promenade into a real foodie hotspot. As well as serving up an excellent evening menu of small plates, they serve brunch from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. You can walk in for brunch, however, due to the popularity of the restaurant and its size, booking is recommended. Expect options such as avocado on toasted rye with poached egg, fried enoki mushroom and crispy chilli in oil. Photo: National World