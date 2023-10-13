Sunderland’s cafes and restaurants have really upped their game when it comes to brunch in recent years.
From Turkish eggs to eggs benedict – and even a Britney brunch – here’s a round up of some of the independent hot spots worth checking out, in no particular order.
1. North, Seaburn
North continues to go from strength to strength after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn promenade into a real foodie hotspot. As well as serving up an excellent evening menu of small plates, they serve brunch from 10.30am to 2.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays. You can walk in for brunch, however, due to the popularity of the restaurant and its size, booking is recommended. Expect options such as avocado on toasted rye with poached egg, fried enoki mushroom and crispy chilli in oil. Photo: National World
2. These Things Happen, Roker
These Things Happen is the latest addition to the brunch scene after a major investment in the old Harbour View Motors site in Roker. As well as being a bar featuring some great DJs, it has a food menu including brunch options such as braised shorted rib with truffle hollandaise on eggy crumpet and minute steak with fried eggs and chimchurri. It's open daily from 9am to late. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Cole, Roker
For brunch on the go, head down to Cole in St George's Terrace, Roker, who serve arguably some of the best breakfast sandwiches around, using ingredients from top local suppliers. Make sure to try some of their incredible cakes too, which change regularly, from key lime pie to Grasmere Gingerbread cheescake. They're open for take outs from 9am to 2pm Tuesday to Sunday. Card only. Photo: National World
4. The Good Apple, Derwent Street
Sunderland's first dedicated vegan cafe, The Good Apple in Derwent Street, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. It's a cracking little spot serving brunch from Tuesdays to Saturdays with options such as scrambled tofu, house vegan sausages and more. Photo: Stu Norton