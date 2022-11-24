The new drive-thru outlet will open in Salterfen Road, Ryhope, at 10am tomorrow (Friday, November 25).

The development has created 16 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Gemma Barrett, new store openings manager at operator 23.5 Degrees, is already looking forward to greeting the first customers.

“We are excited to open our new store in Sunderland and look forward to welcoming the local community,” she said as she prepared to treat the first early arrivals with an extra treat.

"To celebrate, we will host a ribbon cutting attended by the store’s chosen charity North-East Homeless at 10am and we will offer reusable cups to the first 100 customers on the opening day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starbucks already offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's new drive-thru Starbucks, in Salterfen Road, opens on Friday, November 25.

As well as the usual range of Starbucks drinks and food, customers will be able to enjoy the firm’s Holiday menu, including Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New food offerings include the Pigs under Blanket Roll and Toffee Nut Muffin.

For drinkers and diners who would rather take their time with sips rather than slurps, the store offers free wi-fi, while delivery will be fully available to all customers via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK App, available for iPhone and Android, to skip the queue and collect to takeaway.