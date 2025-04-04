Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at a hair salon in Houghton-le-Spring are “incredibly honoured” after being nominated as finalists at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Katz Nails & Beauty in Fencehouses has been listed for its “outstanding contributions and exceptional talent” in the category of “Nail technician of the Year”.

Katz Nails & Beauty founder Kat Crammon with their award nomination. | Katz Nails & Beauty

After hearing of their nomination, Kat Crammon, CEO & Founder of Katz Nails & Beauty, said: “We are incredibly honoured and thrilled to be recognised as a finalist at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“This acknowledgment is a testament to our hard work and dedication to this incredible industry. We are committed to providing the highest quality beauty services and exceeding our clients’ expectations every step of the way. We believe in promoting self care and wellbeing and aim to empower every client with confidence.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 30 (2025) at The ICC in Birmingham.

In the past, the awards have worked with famous names such as Duncan James (Blue), Jake Quickenden, Natasha Hamilton (Atomic Kitten), Aston Merrygold, and “many more talented hosts, artists, and influencers”.

Staff at Katz Nails & Beauty said they would like to “extend their heartfelt gratitude to their clients, supporters, and the esteemed UK Hair and Beauty Awards for this incredible recognition”.

They added that they remain devoted to “providing exceptional beauty services and pushing the boundaries of excellence in the industry”.