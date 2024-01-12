Staff at new B&M store choose to help Sunderland Foodbank ahead of opening
Staff at a new B&M store opening in Wearside have chosen to help Sunderland Foodbank to help celebrate.
The discount retailer is moving into the former Wilko premises in The Galleries, Washington, with the opening date set for Friday, January 26.
The new store will create 25 new jobs, and make use of the unit left empty by the collapse of Wilko in 2023.
B&M said the new team were asked to nominate a charity they think 'truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community'.
They chose the team from Sunderland Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store. The company will also donate to the cause.
A spokesperson for B&M said: "Sunderland Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.
"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”
Ian McGregor, centre manager at The Galleries welcomed B&M to the centre.
He said: "This thriving shopping centre has made a stream of exciting new tenant announcements recently and we're thrilled B&M has recognised what a great location this is for its newest store.
"Having nationally known brands alongside our local, independent traders is what makes The Galleries a great place to shop."
Sunderland Foodbank provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to people who are referred to them in crisis.
Since opening in 2017, the team works closely with Sunderland City Council and businesses in the area - including supermarkets across the region - to provide 'the best possible care with the food and goods they supply'.
The cause continues to provide food for as many people as it possibly can, in order to combat poverty and hunger across Sunderland.
B&M's 18,337sqft store, which has seen the unit undergo 'a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme', will officially open at 8am on January 26.