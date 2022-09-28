Posh Street Food was the last to open its doors at the £3million shipping container complex in November 2021, completing the first phase of the development after transforming one of the front facing units.

But, less than a year later, owner Matei Baran has announced he will be closing the doors from the end of this month.

Announcing the closure, the Masterchef The Professionals quarter finalist said: “Unfortunately, it is with regret that after careful consideration I have decided that is is no longer financially viable for us to trade at this location from Wednesday, September 28.

Posh Street Food owner Matei Baran is closing his Stack Seaburn unit

"The current economic climate and rising costs have had a huge effect on many businesses.

"All of these factors, followed by a huge increase in our rent at Stack have made it almost impossible to trade without putting the rest of the business in jeopardy.

"I would like to thank all of our customers for their custom and lovely feedback. I hope to see you all at our other venues, The Social & Kitchen, Barista Boho and the #PoshPopUp events.

"I’m proud of what the team and I have achieved. I’ll look back on my time at Stack with fond memories of our tasting events, The Bait Off and Cooking for Kids. Hoping we can move forward with even more exciting things in the future.”

Posh Street Food at STACK Seaburn

Matei recently took over the former Pallion Workingmen’s Club, which has opened as The Social & Kitchen.

As well as serving its own daily menu of parmos, posh kebabs, burgers and more, the site is a prep kitchen for his catering business, which prepares dishes for functions and pop-up events.

Speaking about the new Sunderland venture, he said: “It’s a really impressive building with a great history behind it and we wanted to give it some personality with a friendly space for families. We’ve kept it very fresh and not too high end. We’ll be taking it step by step and seeing what people want, we’re happy to adapt and change.”

Stack Seaburn has proved a popular addition to the seafront, housing a number of food traders and lifestyle units.

Former Pallion Workingmen's Club, now Social and Kitchen restaurant with chef Matei Baran

Earlier this year, it closed its first Newcastle site, which was on a short-term lease, to make way for developments in Pilgrim Street.

Meanwhile, work is due to begin on the second phase of the Seaburn development, at the rear of the current site, which will house more experiential containers for functions and more.

