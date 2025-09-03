Lights, camera, transformation!

It’s been generating a lot of interest as rolling works have taken place over the past few months and the curtain has now been raised on Omniplex’s major transformation of its Sunderland cinema.

The Avenue at Omniplex Sunderland | Omniplex

One of the UK and Ireland’s largest and fastest-growing cinema chains, Omniplex took over the former Empire Cinema site in Sunniside in May last year and made its intentions clear to stamp the Sunderland site on the map.

The results of their £4m investment has now been officially unveiled with highlights including:

*12 screens featuring new lounge space, fully reclining seats, sofa beds, and Joe’s food truck.

*The Avenue debuts in Great Britain: Omniplex's luxury cinema concept with 5 screens including private balcony areas with food and drinks delivered to your seat.

*Great Britain’s first-ever full sofa bed screen.

*As part of relaunch celebrations, Omniplex Sunderland is offering tickets from £4 from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th September 2025.

To launch the new additions there will be a celebratory weekend, this weekend, with screenings of fan favourites including Jaws, The Breakfast Club and Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.

The Avenue is Omniplex’s luxury cinema concept.

More from inside The Avenue | Omniplex

It’s located on the first floor of the Sunderland cinema and features four intimate private balcony areas, two of which overlook the immersive MAXX screen.

It also includes a larger, premium 24-seat space that offers a more luxury setting for date nights, group outings or just a cinema trip.

It includes plush two-seater sofas, spacious armchairs, footstools, and soft lighting, with gourmet dishes and handcrafted cocktails delivered straight to the seat.

In addition to The Avenue, there’s the 12 improved screens which have been fitted with fully reclining seats, including the country’s first ever full sofa bed experience.

The new lounge area features Joe’s Food Truck, a 23-foot movie-set-style Airstream trailer dishing up 24-inch pizzas, crispy fried chicken, burgers, soft drinks, beers and cocktails.

The new food truck offering | Omniplex

The cinema also includes one OmniplexMAXX screen – the chain’s premium large format, complete with luxurious recliner seating and sofa beds.

The wider Sunniside area is also set to undergo improvements under the Sunniside Leisure Hub plans.

“Unrecognisable from the place it once was”

The new lounge area at Omniplex Sunderland looks | Omniplex

Speaking about the official launch of the new additions, Paul John Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said: “We’re incredibly proud to reveal the new Omniplex Sunderland, following a £4 million transformation that brings the very best of modern cinema to the city.

“From our first ever full sofa bed screen to the debut of our luxury Avenue concept in Great Britain, every detail has been carefully considered to elevate the experience for our guests.

“Whether it’s enjoying handcrafted cocktails in the lounge or settling into a private balcony seat, we’ve created something truly special, and we can’t wait for the people of Sunderland to experience it.”

Speaking about the announcement, Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sunderland is one of the Omniplex sites set to benefit from this multi-million-pound investment drive.

“The work undertaken in the cinema is spectacular. It is unrecognisable from the place it once was and raises the bar for leisure in Sunderland.

“Alongside the ongoing redevelopment of the Sunniside Social leisure complex, and our transforming Riverside Sunderland which has seen a plethora of new venues open their doors, the regeneration we’re driving in the heart of the city is creating more and better opportunities for our residents and visitors to enjoy a fantastic lifestyle offer in our city centre.”