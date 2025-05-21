A city centre block currently housing some empty units could look very different under new plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist’s impression of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion. | Submitted

Sunderland City Council has submitted an outline planning application for the £1.9m redevelopment of the Sunniside Leisure buildings, which currently house Nando’s and in the past have housed businesses including Frankie & Benny’s and Infinity Pizza.

The proposed upgrades comprise repairs to the Grade II listed building façade, streetscape improvements, new shop frontages and work to refurbish several leisure units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new brand, Sunniside Social, would also be adopted as the Council seeks to implement a series of ‘longer-term improvements to upgrade the commercial offer and rejuvenate the footfall and vibrancy of the area.’

An artist’s impression of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion. | Submitted

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration, and business at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunniside is very much an area on the up.

“Over recent years, we’ve seen millions of pounds invested into preserving some of the area’s most historic buildings, numerous bars and restaurants have opened, and it has become home to the National Esports Performance Campus.

“Construction also started earlier this year on the development of the Nile + Villiers community, which will comprise of 75 new homes and new commercial units fronting onto the high street, and we see Sunniside Social – which is situated right in the heart of Sunniside - as being the next big development to increase vibrancy in this part of the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist’s impression of how the revamped Sunniside Social complex could look upon completion. | Submitted

Should consent be granted, Sunniside Social will comprise a cluster of major leisure spaces, and smaller venues for restaurants, bars and more, expanding the offer in this area.

Ireland’s largest cinema operator Omniplex recently signed a new long-term lease at the complex and is currently carrying out a full refurbishment of the screens and front of house area.

There is also a bowling alley, multi-storey car park and Grosvenor Casino adjacent to the site.

The new units outlined in the proposals range from 2,911sq ft to 16,706sq ft and will be spread across the ground and first floors, with Lofthouse & Partners, Starka and @retail marketing the properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Johnston added: “The proposals will see improvements to the building façade and streetscape as well as internal enhancements to ensure the facilities are more appealing to investors.

“Crave, The Bridge Hotel Vaults, Diego’s Bar, The Sofia and Sonny’s at Pop Recs have all invested in the area over recent months and years, and with Mackie’s Corner at capacity, we see this latest development as being key to ensuring we can continue to capitalise on Sunniside’s growing popularity.”

The planning application was submitted on May 12, 2025, with works expected to start later this year, should consent be granted.