The bar is celebrating its first Christmas in style.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From silent discos and Whispering Angel bottomless brunches to Gingerbread Martinis - Coast is toasting its first Christmas in style.

Coast on Marine Walk weekend silent disco with staff Jessica Goulbourn and manager Erin Rogers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coast opened on Pier Point in Roker in May after transforming the former seating side of the Rosa Gelato site, creating a separate unit, with ice cream parlour Rosa Gelato still operating in the other half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was brought to the city by Glen Downey, of Downey's fish and chips, and Coast business partner Kevin Binyon who wanted to boost the nighttime offering at the seafront, whilst also complementing daytime trade.

Coast opened in May

They're marking their first Christmas in the city with a range of events and offers, which is pulling in evening drinkers.

Proving popular is their newly-launched silent discos, which run every Friday and Saturday from 5pm until late.

The discos are free, with customers given headphones which play music from a variety of genres.

Coast caters for everyone from dog walkers to disco divas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Erin Rogers said: "We've only been running the discos for a month, and people absolutely love them. There's a set of headphones on each table, which are programmed to three different channels, playing options such as '80s music, classic R'n'B and noughties."

Coast joins a number of new businesses which opened at the seafront this year including These Things Happen, The Tram Shelter, North and Grandpa Dickie's, which are boosting the evening offering.

"There's a lot more businesses now than there once was and it's creating a little route," said Erin. "We still get a lot of first time visitors, who didn't know we were here, and we get great feedback from them.

"Another really popular event is our Roulette which runs every Thursday night when people can win offers and free drinks from a gum ball machine."

The bar is celebrating its first Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions at the bar, include a bottomless brunch with either Prosecco, cocktails or Camden ale, priced £35pp and a Whispering Angel bottomless brunch for £48pp.

Open from 9am each day, the dog-friendly venue also offers a range of tray bakes and sandwiches.

For the festive season, the cocktail menu, which is two for £12 Monday to Thursday, has been expanded to include options such as gingerbread Martini, mulled wine and white chocotini.