According to the Food Standards Agency, inspectors have been at various venues across in and around Sunderland to carry out assessment.

When carrying out a visit, food safety officers look at three key areas which are cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, hygienic food handling, along with management of food safety.

Inspectors then make an assessment based on the above criteria and give a rating from zero to five.

A rating of zero means that “urgent improvement is required” whereas a rating of five at the top of the scale means “hygiene standards are very good”.

Here is a list of venues across Sunderland that have been given a new food hygiene rating by inspectors in recent months:

Rated five:

Meet And Eat, Bunny Hill Centre, Hylton Lane, Sunderland – rated five stars on February 8, 2022.

Hetton Masonic Hall, Station Road, Houghton-Le-Spring – rated five stars on March 29.

Downey's Fish & Chips, 20 Saint Luke’s Terrace, Sunderland – rated five stars on March 23, 2022.

Pizza Hut, 17 Speculation Place, Washington – rated five stars on March 16, 2022.

La Femme Skin And Gift/ Coffee Shop, at Park Grange Hair & Beauty Clinic, Grange Terrace, Sunderland - rated five stars on November 23

Rated three:

Rosemary's Coffee & Shop, 89 Sea Road, Sunderland – rated three stars on February 7, 2022.

Rated one:

Super Pizza, 125 High Street, Easington Lane, Houghton-Le-Spring – rated one star on February 21, 2022.