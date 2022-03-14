See work start on £80 million Hillthorn Business Park scheme near Sunderland Nissan plant expected to create 1,600 jobs

The first phase of seven buildings is already taking shape at Hillthorn Business Park, in Washington, with work due to be completed by November.

The £80 million project is expected to totally transform a 25 hectare site and place Sunderland “at the heart of advanced manufacturing in the UK”.

As well as being near to the Nissan car plant, the scheme is also “just a stone’s throw” away from the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) and Turbine Business Park.

Work starts at Hillthorn Business Park, Washington.

Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “I’m so pleased to see Hillthorn Business Park moving forward.

“This is a strategically significant site, that is superbly positioned and will ensure that the city unlocks its potential as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

"It builds on the fantastic relationship we have formed with Legal & General and will allow us to create many more high quality jobs for local people, and opportunities for local businesses as we move through the construction phase of this project.”

The first phase of the scheme was approved last year, while work on the wider project has been underway since at least 2015.

The site part of has already held Enterprise Zone status from the Government and the North East Local Enterprise Partnership since 2012, marking it out as a key location for new economic development.

The Hillthorn plans are being financed by insurance giant Legal & General, the multinational firm’s second major investment in Wearside, on top of its £100 million Riverside Sunderland initiative.

A deal worth £1 billion has been agreed between Nissan, Sunderland City Council and Envision AESC for a electric vehicle (EV) hub and gigafactory, with plans for the battery plant approved last year and expected to create 750 green jobs and safeguarding 300 existing roles.

Paul Edwards, head of asset management for Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets, said: “Sunderland is a city undergoing rapid transformation and we’re delighted to be playing a role in accelerating that, through investments like this that will deliver more and better jobs for the area, stimulating more investment in the city.”

