Sunderland landlord and tenant slam 'forced eviction' policy over housing

David Cook owns the property in Southwick. The tenant has lived there for 16 years and there has never been a problem between the two parties.

They say it was always agreed that one day Mr Cook would sell the property and that proper procedures would be followed, with the tenant finding a new home.

However, he says the disabled tenant has been informed that she would need to be evicted and classed as homeless to help with a housing application with Sunderland City Council.

Landlord David Cook says both he and his tenant are unhappy with Sunderland City Council.

Mr Cook, a financial adviser, says she has always been a good tenant and does not want to involve bailiffs because he feels she deserves better and does not want the legal rigmarole.

Six months notice was given in the summer of 2020. However, the tenant does not have enough money to pay for a bond on another rented property.

Consequently she can’t find anywhere else to live, so the notice has been extended and is ongoing.

Mr Cook said he was ‘appalled’ at the policy and called for change.

He said: “Why should landlords have to go to the trouble and expense of burdening the already overwhelmed courts with wholly unnecessary action and tenants have the upset and embarrassment of legal action and bailiffs?”

The daughter of the tenant said: “I think it’s a disgrace that the council is not giving her any support.

"It’s not fair on Dave and it’s not fair on my mam. All she wants is some help to get on the housing list. It’s affecting her mental health.”

Sunderland City Council said: “While it’s not appropriate to comment on an individual housing matter, there’s a range of advice and services available to tenants who are worried about where they live.

“This includes people completing a Personal Housing Plan about their accommodation needs and what they and the council can do and what happens next.

“Anyone with questions and worries about their housing can call 0800 234 6084.”

