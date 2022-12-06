The Gym Group Sunderland, at Toll Bar Retail Park, in Ryhope, is set to open next week on Tuesday, December 13 and hopes a low cost and community orientated approach will prove popular with residents during the cost of living crisis and beyond.

The Gym Group has locations across the UK, but its new club in Ryhope will be its first in Sunderland and is set to offer a range of exercise and weight equipment as well as a number of free classes delivered by qualified instructors.

The new facility will be open 24 hours, seven days a week and gym manager Andrew Kelly, 39, from Fulwell, can’t wait to get going.

Manager Andrew Kelly (left) and some of his team at the new The Gym Group at the Toll Bar, Sunderland.

He said: “The Gym Group has been going for a number of years now and we have around 220 clubs across the UK, but this is the first one that’s going to be in Sunderland.

"We aim to offer a low cost but high standards. The way things are at the minute with the cost of living crisis and bills as high as they are, people are trying to reduce their outgoings so I think having somewhere where people can go for a low cost is absolutely vital. A lot of people know if you’re stressed or just need to get out of the house, a gym and exercise can really help clear your head and it can totally change your mindset.

The gym is also hoping to offer a community feel for residents and will be partnering with local charity The Red Sky Foundation, who help provide defibrillators across the city.

The Gym Group at the Toll Bar, Sunderland.

Andrew added: “We wanted to work with a local charity and raise awareness for the importance of defibrillators and how they can be potentially life saving.

"We plan to do a number of charity events in the coming months and raise awareness and money for a great cause. We wanted to create these links to give the gym a real community feel.”

The Gym Group Sunderland will be officially opened by ex-Sunderland football legend Julio Arca, on Tuesday, December 13 at 12pm.

