After much anticipation, Bells fish and chip restaurant and takeaway has opened its doors in the former Barclay’s unit in North Terrace, Seaham.

Bells has already had success with shops in Durham, Gateshead and Washington, but this, their sixth shop, is their first coastal spot – and they’ve honoured the town’s rich mining heritage in the decor.

Prints showing miners from Durham’s coalfields in the 1940s adorn the walls, the names of local landmarks such as Blast Beach are emblazoned in neon signs over beach hut-shaped booths, the kitchen pass is in the shape of an old coal wagon – there’s even the pit head used in a production of Brassed Off above the main bar area.

A look inside the new Bells restaurant in North Terrace, Seaham

The land on which the restaurant sits was formerly part of the Londonderry Railway and such is the attention to detail in the new venture that an original piece of the railway has been inserted in the floor, aligned directly to the harbour where coal was once shipped.

Transforming the well-known site, which Barclay’s vacated in February last year, has been a real labour of love for Houghton businessman Graham Kennedy, who owns Bells with wife Alleson.

"I wasn’t actually wanting to do another shop, I’m 56 and we already had five shops and that was enough,” said Graham who opened his first fish and chip shop when he was 20. “But once I saw the unit I knew I could make it work. My dad, Alan, was a coal miner at Vane Tempest and it just felt right to do something here.

"Seaham has a lot of food and drink places along the front, but I felt like it needed a larger restaurant, a real destination. I didn’t want to do a boring restaurant, I wanted it themed to play homage to the heritage of Seaham.”

As well as keeping the people of Seaham well fed, Bells is aimed at the many visitors who flock to the East Durham town and soon a QR code will be available at the restaurant which will tell people more about the history of the area.

Open seven days a week, the restaurant, which also has a separate take away shop, has 140 covers making it one of the largest restaurants in the area.

It’s created 30 new jobs for the town, with Bells now employing 120 people across the North East.

A soft opening was held on April 24, and Graham said the response was really positive.

"We had an amazing response, it was a proud moment to see the restaurant full after all this hard work,” he said.

Bells was recently named as a runner up in the National Federation of Fish Friers awards. They fry their products the traditional way, in beef dripping, but vegetable oil can be used on request. Gluten-free options are also available.

:: Bells fish and chip restaurant and take away, Seaham, is open seven days a week from 11am to 9pm. No bookings necessary. There’s plenty of free council parking nearby and the restaurant also has its own small carpark.

On the menu

Chips are fried the traditional way in beef dripping

Bells has a vast menu and here’s an example of just some of the options and prices to give you a flavour of what to expect.

:: Starters – starters are all priced £4.95 and include options such as jalapeño pepper bites, black pudding and apple sauce, halloumi and more.

:: Mains – there’s a vast range of mains including fish, meat and vegetarian options – all are served with a choice of chips, salad or half and half, and a slice of bread and butter.

Small cod is £10.95, large cod is £12.50, haddock is £13.50 and plaice is £14.95. Sausage and chips is £9.95, steak pie is £11.95 and veggie lasagne is £11.95.

:: Children’s menu – for under 12s only.

The kids menu is all £7.95 and includes cod chunks, fish fingers, sausage, chicken goujons or beef burger. All served with chips, peas / beans and a still or soft drink, followed by ice cream.

A recreation of a coal wagon - a chaldron wagon - is at the kitchen pass

:: Desserts

Desserts are priced either £4.95 or £5.95 and include a range of ice creams, chocolate brownie, cheesecakes, Alabama fudge cake and more.

:: Drinks

There’s a large choice of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, including draught beers, Durham Brewery options, wines and spirits.

A pint of Madri on draught is £5.80, a glass of Chardonnay is £5.95 and a bottle is £19.95.

The restaurant has transformed the former bank

Names of local places are used in the beach hut booths

The restaurant also has a main bar

