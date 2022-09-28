The former Barclays unit in Seaham

Barclay’s closed its doors in North Terrace in February this year, leaving the prime unit near Byron Shopping Centre empty.

Now, it’s been revealed that Bells Fish and Chips, who’ve already had success with shops in Durham, Gateshead and Washington, are planning to take over the large unit.

All going to plan, they’ll be opening a restaurant for sit in and takeaway in spring 2023, selling classic fish and chips, cooked the traditional way in beef dripping.

Bradley Hall has assisted in an off-market deal for longstanding client, Bell’s Fish & Chips for the Seaham site, which forms part of the fish and chip franchise’s multi-million-pound expansion plan.

Bradley Hall’s group director, Peter Bartley, and associate director, Joseph l’Anson, led the off-market deal with the London-based landlord of the former Barclays to ensure a suitable client was acquired to fill the space.

Planning permission is currently being sought for change of use of the building. Plans also include external façade changes and erection of a 2m palisade fence to rear of site to form secure bin store area.

The layout of the existing building will remain as existing with the primary changes coming from the change of use along with the internal changes required to form the restaurant seating and cooking areas.

The general appearance of the existing building will remain unchanged and no increase in footprint is proposed with this application. Cosmetic changes are proposed to the building elevations as well as the introduction of additional rooflights.

Peter Bartley, group director at Bradley Hall said: “Bradley Hall has been instructed in all of Bell’s Fish & Chips acquisitions and leases over the last 15 years and it has been brilliant to secure this site for the firm also.

“Graham Kennedy and Bell’s Fish & Chips have ambitious growth plans for their business and Bradley Hall aim to continue to support them every step of the way.”