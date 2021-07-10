Seaham bakery cheering on England for Euro glory with their tasty Three Lions In A Box creation

That’s the offer from Seaham based bakery delivery service, Tarts & Traybakes which has come up with a novel way of celebrating England's first appearance in a major final for 55 years.

Now it is producing Lion Bar Brownies which will be delivered before Sunday's big game.

A chocolate treat for Euro finals day from Tarts & Traybakes.

The Three Lions In A Box was the idea of Tarts & Traybakes founder, Nicola Ward who said it was very much tongue in cheek.

Nicola said: "After the success of the Cheesy Chips pies for Sunderland's first win at Wembley since 1973, we thought maybe we should produce a Euro final related product, which hopefully can inspire the England team to do likewise and win a first final at Wembley since 1966."

Nicola added: “I would be the icing on the cake if England can pull off a win on Sunday and it would be such a great occasion after the terrible time the nation has endured recently.

“It has also been great locally to see two lads from the area in Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson both do so well in the tournament too. It has given the area a lot of pride."

Nicola Ward with the special brownie.

Tarts & Traybakes was launched in 2020 by Nicola when she was made redundant from her role in aviation following the start of the pandemic.

The bakery service normally produces brownies, cake traybakes and afternoon teas and has previously produced a home delivery service for match day pies.

As well as cheesy chips in a pie, it also made Father’s Day boxes recently which were afternoon tea with a twist featuring beer brownies, Yorkshire Pudding wraps with beef and horseradish, home made pork crackling, and cheese scones with wild garlic sourced from Hawthorn Dene.

But now it has come up with a Euro treat. The Three Lions In A Box contains three Lion Bar Brownies and three Triple Chocolate Brownies and pre-orders are being taken now.

Nicola Ward from Tarts & Traybakes.

People can get their orders from https://tartsandtraybakes.com/products/it-s-coming-home-euro-final-brownie-box.

Each box costs £10 and includes delivery.

