SAFC sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and chief operating officer Steve Davison are to feature at this year’s Business Festival as will former chairman Bob Murray.

The University of Sunderland, who are one of the key sponsors of this year’s event, and SAFC have announced that the Black Cats duo will be taking part in a talk-in at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday October 10 - the first day of the festival.

Key areas of discussion will include looking at how the club is looking to build on last season’s successful campaign as well as learning more about work behind the scenes to build a sustainable organisation.

Speaking about the event, Steve said: “Football clubs are incredibly diverse organisations and the landscape and governance within the game is ever-changing.

“As a responsible community-based institution, it is imperative that we continually adapt to maximise our performance and progression, whilst also staying true to our strategy and values.

“From football to live music, we look forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities facing the many industries we play a significant role in, as we also share more about our plans for the future and how they align with an incredibly ambitious time for the city of Sunderland.

“It’s great to be a part of the Sunderland Business Festival again as the event continues to evolve. As a Club that’s deeply ingrained within the city, we are hugely supportive of the event and are delighted to be a part of it.”

Former chairman Bob Murray, who was behind the building of the Stadium of Light and at the helm during the successful Peter Reid era, will also be taking part in a talk-in at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday October 11.

The event will be hosted by former SAFC and now BBC commentator Guy Mowbray.

The football industry looks set to be a key focus at this year’s festival with former Manchester United and England fullback turned entrepreneur Gary Neville having already been announced as a headline speaker at the 2023 event.

Gary Neville will be the headline speaker at the Sunderland Business Festival.

In Conversation with Gary Neville will take place at The Fire Station on Wednesday October 11 at 10.30am and is part of a day being sponsored by the University of Sunderland.

Speaking ahead of the event Gary said: “I’m hugely passionate about the north. All the businesses I run are based here, and I believe we’ve got a thriving business community and I’m really pleased to be part of a brilliant line-up of events in a northern city that demonstrates such ambition and vision.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the experiences and stories from across my career and in business.”

The final day of the festival, Thursday October 12, will feature the University-based film production company Fulwell 73, following its recently announced plans for a film studio to Sunderland.

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, another key sponsor of the festival, said: “It’s a hugely exciting time for Sunderland, with huge levels of investment being attracted to the city, all of which is going to have a hugely positive impact.

"We’re keen to showcase the great things that are already happening in Sunderland and also highlight the opportunities there are going to be in the future.”

The festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations, all with an interest in the city’s development and creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow, which will hopefully enable the city to be a more dynamic destination for business.