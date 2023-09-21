Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United and England legend turned entrepreneur Gary Neville will be the headline speaker at this year’s Sunderland Business Festival.

Gary will be speaking at The Fire Station auditorium where people will get the chance to listen to his story and ask him questions about his career in business

While Gary may be best known to many people as a tough tackling combative full back, many of the leadership skills he learned on the playing field he transferred to the boardroom as successful businessman.

Gary started started out as a property developer while still playing for United in his early 20s, and has continued with an entrepreneurial passion, building a business empire with a portfolio that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport.

The former Manchester United captain will discuss how the leadership skills he developed on the playing field under the tutelage of one of the games greatest ever managers, Sir Alex Ferguson, helped him to become one the UK’s most high profile and successful business people.

Speaking ahead of the event Gary said: “I’m hugely passionate about the North. All the businesses I run are based here, and I believe we’ve got a thriving business community and I’m really pleased to be part of a brilliant line-up of events in a Northern city that demonstrates such ambition and vision.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the experiences and stories from across my career and in business.”

Gary’s Stock Exchange Hotel is one of the top hotels in Manchester while his £400m St Michael’s project is one of the landmark property developments in his hometown city.

In addition to his role as a pundit on Sky Sports the former England defender is also set to appear as a guest dragon on the upcoming series of Dragon’s Den.

Sunderland Business Festival, which is running for a third successive year, aims to inspire enterprises from across the region, with a host of engaging speeches and sessions from high-profile business leaders. The event will take place from October 10–12 at venues across the city.

In Conversation with Gary Neville will take place at The Fire Station on Wednesday October 11 at 10.30am and is part of a day being sponsored by the University of Sunderland.

Professor Lawrence Bellamy, Academic Dean for the Faculty of Business, Law and Tourism at the University of Sunderland, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic festival, and supporting a packed programme of business events to the city, including what will be a fascinating talk with Gary Neville.

“As well as being a leader during his playing days, Gary has proven to be a shrewd businessman, with an ever-growing portfolio.

“Add to that his energetic and engaging style of communication and I’m sure this will be a brilliant event with plenty of take-aways for business people from the city and beyond.

“Sunderland Business Festival is a fantastic showcase of this area as a place to do business and we’re delighted to be at the heart of that.”

The festival is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations all with an interest in the city’s development, creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow, which it is hoped will enable Sunderland to be a more attractive and dynamic destination for business.

Rob Lawson, chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured someone of the calibre of Gary Neville for this year’s Sunderland Business Festival.

“He is one of the most recognisable business people in the country and I’m sure the discussion will be fascinating. I recommend anyone wanting to go secures their tickets quickly, as I’m sure it will be hugely popular.”

Further details about the full programme of events and how to purchase tickets can be found on the Sunderland Business Festival website.