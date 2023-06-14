Rio steakhouse rules out move to former Frankie & Benny’s, but confirms it is still heading to Sunderland

In 2022 it was revealed that North East-based hospitality chain, Tomahawk, which also owns Tomahawk Steakhouse, would be bringing a Rio to the city centre.

At the time, the site was set to be the old Frankie & Benny’s unit in Lambton Street, which has been empty since 2019.

However, that site has now been ruled out, but Tomahawk have confirmed they still have their sights set on Sunderland as part of a wave of new openings.

Rio is still heading to Sunderland

A spokesperson said: “We have agreed a unit that had changed hands and now owned by the council, we are working with them and hopefully in the very near future will be releasing more news on the location and when we will be due to open.”

As plans are finalised, the company said they are looking at the possibility of opening either a Tomahawk or Rio, but it is likely to be the latter.

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red – a concept which has made it one of the top-rated restaurants at its original site in Jesmond, Newcastle.

Speaking to the Echo last year, the company’s spokesperson said: "We’ve been wanting to get into Sunderland for a while and there’s a lot of investment and new openings happening in the city, so this is perfect timing for us.”

The eat-all-you-can Brazilian restaurant is a popular concept

Once open, the site would be the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse.

As well as the original Jesmond branch, Rio also has branches in Middlesbrough, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Warrington and Chester.

In addition to an expansion in Sunderland, the firm is working on openings in Sheffield, Nottingham and York.

Other new openings we can look forward to in the coming months include the German Doner Kebab franchise, in High Street West, which is set to open soon, and The Botanist and Keel Tavern in Keel Square, which are set to open by the end of the summer.

This summer will see the arrival of Ruhe at Roker Park as part of major park improvements.

This autumn should also see the opening of the £2million transformation of The Sheepfolds Stables, which will host a number of food and drink venues in Sheepfold Industrial Estate.