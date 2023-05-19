Former firefighter Ryan McVay, whose mother is Trinidadian and dad is English, has built up a firm following for his Calabash Tree food which honours the culinary specialities of his heritage.

Now, it’s been announced that Ryan will join the line-up of venues who will be housed in the £2million redevelopment of the former stable block at the far end of Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, which is set to open later this year.

Ryan, whose dad is a classically-trained chef and has been supporting him with plans for the venue, said: “I was made in England with Trinidadian parts, so it’s brilliant to be able to bring the food I grew up with to Sunderland.

The Calabash Tree has been added to the Sheepfolds Stables line-up

“The plans for Sheepfolds Stables are so exciting, so becoming part of it, and joining the amazing line-up of food and drink providers, was an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass by. I’m really excited about it.”

The venue will serve classic Caribbean dishes such as curries, rice and peas, jerk chicken and saltfish, and Ryan is even working on a Trinidadian twist on the traditional Sunday Dinner. There will be plenty of vegan and gluten free options on offer, too.

Ryan already runs a Cove Caribbean take-away and catering business in Washington and has worked on a number of collaborations, including a recent project with Pop Recs.

He is taking a permanent base in Sheepfolds, with his eatery based next door to Hairy Biker Si King’s venue.

Sheepfolds - The Calabash Tree, Ryan McVay with Ryan Doyle (BDN Ops Director). Photo by Elliot Nichol.

Ryan added: “I think Sheepfolds Stables is a long overdue investment for Sunderland and it’s brilliant to be part of it. I want to raise the bar with my food. To give people the chance to taste something different and exciting.”

The Calabash Tree is the latest in a long line of businesses signed up to trade from Sheepfold Stables.

The development – being delivered by Sunderland-based architectural and engineering practice Building Design Northern (BDN) – has already attracted some top names in the world of hospitality, including Hairy Biker, Si King; a Japanese fusion restaurant and Speyside Distillers who are to open a whisky and cigar lounge.

Southpaw, a contemporary dance company, is also taking space in the venue.

Cove Caribbean takeaway in Washington.

Ryan Doyle, operations director at BDN, said: “Ryan’s passion for delivering the highest quality food that allows him to bring a taste of his family’s heritage to Sunderland means The Calabash Tree will be a brilliant addition to Sheepfolds Stables and we’re delighted he is on board.

"We’re hoping to create a venue that has something for everyone – a place that delivers a really high- quality offer for Sunderland.”

The Grade II-listed building was once used to house working horses from the former North Eastern Railway Co.

Dating back to 1883, the Victorian buildings were more recently used for car storage and had fallen into a state of disrepair, being largely forgotten about – until now.

Cove Caribbean in Washington.

The new footbridge, set to open in 2025, will further boost the site when it connects Sheepfolds with the south side of the Riverside development.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of the council, said: “The quality and diversity of the offer at Sheepfolds Stables really is fantastic and, like everyone in Sunderland, I am looking forward to seeing it open its doors this year, creating a fantastic new venue for residents and visitors.”

Work is forging ahead on the Sheepfolds Stables

Sheepfolds - The Calabash Tree, Ryan McVay with Ryan Doyle (BDN Ops Director) with Cllr Graeme Miller