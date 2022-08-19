Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild Fire Pizza, Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

And it’s something Wild Fire Pizza have pulled off with aplomb. Pizzas here, made from a 48-hour proof, have just the right bubble and bite – and it’s proved a recipe for success that’s made them a real Sunderland hospitality hot spot.

From humble beginnings slinging pizzas for friends and family to pop-ups at the old Holmeside Coffee in the Winter Gardens, to its current base at the historic Ship Isis boozer in Silksworth Row, Wild Fire, named after founder Josh Wild, has really proved its worth.

The CAMRA Award-winning Isis and its tardis of rooms and outdoor areas is a perfect home for the casual pizza concept where you can order from the bar to line your stomach for some proper pints.

The award-winning Ship Isis

It’s testament to the quality of the product that Wild Fire often sells out – once the dough’s gone, it’s gone – and there can also be a wait for your scran due to demand, which can be problematic if you’re heading for a show at the Empire or have hungry kids in tow.

But it’s helped to create a hype around the brand that keeps people coming back for more.

Service hours for pizza are Wednesday and Thursday 5pm-9pm, Friday 3pm-9pm, Saturday 12pm-9pm and Sunday 12.30pm-5pm and it’s walk ins only, so it’s best getting down early doors if you want your fix.

We visited on a Friday night and they warned us there was an hour-and-a-half wait for food, but if you’re going to wait for your tea, you may as well do it in a well-stocked pub.

Brooklyn's Finest with prosciutto

The menu’s had a rejig of late and there’s some really creative offerings on there, all made with good, quality ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes and Fior Di Latte cheese and punchy nduja from the excellent Block & Bottle in Newcastle. It all helps to create some of the best pizza you’ll find this side of the Dolomites.

We ordered a Brooklyn Finest (£11), one of the many vegan and veggie options, and added prosciutto for an extra £1.50, as well as one of the white pizza options, the White Bronco (£10.50), with a side of parmesan fries (£3.50), dips and some JFC chicken strips named after chef Joe (see what they did there), which is priced four for £7.50.

A bottle of wine down, our food arrived. It’s really moreish stuff, the kind of pizza you can’t stop tearing into.

JFC strips with pizzas and sides

Then there’s the chicken, which deserves a review of its own really. Forget Colonel Sanders, these strips really mean business. Huge hunks of chicken in a light Buttermilk batter, that’s got a satisfying crisp edge without being too greasy, it’s no wonder that the chicken is so popular it now has a night of its own – Tuesdays from 5pm to 8pm.

Dips too are another level: the B-Sting Hot Honey (£1.50) is a sticky delight I never knew I needed in my life while the sriracha mayo, with its distinctive kick, makes a mockery of its counterparts on the market.

Eyes bigger than our bellies, we were defeated by our feast, but Wild Fire is well set up for takeaways so you can tuck into seconds on the stumble home.