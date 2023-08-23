Brought to the city by The Vaulkhard Group, the successful North East hospitality group behind Newcastle bars such as Bar Luga, Bridge Tavern and Town Wall, the new addition will take up one of the four large units on the ground floor of the Holiday Inn in Keel Square.

It will stand next door to award-winning bar and restaurant The Botanist, and will see 30 new jobs created.

The Keel Tavern will be serving up a range of quality craft beers and food and is the hospitality group’s 19th venue in the region and its first south of Tyneside.

An artist's impression of how the new Keel Tavern will look by Pulp Studios Design House

Oliver Vaulkhard, founder of Vaulkhard Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening the Keel Tavern just in time for Christmas.

“The individual charm of the venue and the fantastic food and drink offer we have crafted will create a really compelling offer which we’re sure will prove a huge hit with residents and visitors alike.

“It will also tie in with the ongoing transformation of Riverside Sunderland, which alongside the opening of The Botanist, Holiday Inn and The Stables at Sheepfolds, will see the venue provide a huge boost to both the city’s day and night-time leisure economies.

“Previously, we’d only ever looked north of Tyneside when scoping out new venues, however, the ongoing transformation of Sunderland presented us with an opportunity too good to miss and I’m sure there’ll be plenty more businesses turning their attention to the city as we look to the future.”

The Keel Tavern will occupy one of four units on the ground floor of The Holiday Inn

The designs for the Keel Tavern were produced by award-winning North East interior design specialist, Pulp Studios Design House.

Briefed with paying homage to the brewing history of the area and its rich industrial and maritime heritage, the designs will see the two-storey venue decorated with ‘oversized still tops’ and barrels, with its striking mezzanine and viewing gallery overlooking Keel Square also providing the perfect environment for guests seeking to dine al fresco.

Founder of Pulp Studios, Gerard Mcelvenny, said: “This project presented an opportunity to create something truly special to complement the superb offering already here in the city.

“The brief was to create a contemporary craft beer and fine food venue for 21st century hospitality guests. Ollie wanted us to embrace the brewing history in this part of the city.

“All the while, with a modern and impactful approach to the interior, and I'm confident our visuals demonstrate that."

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Dynamic City, added: “We are delighted that the Keel Tavern will be joining The Botanist and the Holiday Inn at Keel Square this year.

“The Vaulkard Group have an impeccable record of launching and growing popular pubs and restaurant brands and I’m sure the Keel Tavern will be the latest in its long line of successful ventures.”

Jobs boost

The opening of The Keel Tavern will see 30 full-time and part-time jobs created, in roles ranging from bar staff and supervisors to chefs, kitchen staff and front of house operatives.