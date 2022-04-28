Record year for Washington engineering support service and staffing provider

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2017, MGH Offshore, based in Washington, has built up a reputation for providing offshore staff from small one day projects to facilitating personnel for longer assignments on larger scale developments to sectors including wind, marine and oil and gas.

Over the past two years the company has expanded its services which has helped drive the business forward including the provision of full turnkey engineering services. MGH Offshore has the capabilities to support the energy sector at every phase of a projects life cycle from project management, technical auditing, HSE service, right through to procurement, commissioning and installation.

The company has reported an increase in its turnover of over 150% in its latest financial year.

One of MGH Offshore's projects

Managing Director, Matt Lynn who has 15 years worth of first-hand offshore experience said: “MGH Offshore is run by a team of experts that have all worked offshore. This means we have the first-hand insight to understand our clients’ requirements and, as such, get the right contractors – all of whom we have previous experience with – into the right roles and delivering comprehensive engineering support services.

"We are delighted with our success over the last year as we continue to grow. It was a natural fit for us to introduce a full turnkey offering providing engineering services – as key players in the market seek to work with a company that can execute projects from start to finish. This enables them to reduce costs, increase productivity and drive efficiencies – and being able to facilitate this for our clients has been pivotal in our growth.

“We have ambitious plans over the next 12 months to expand the company.”

Most recently the company has been awarded and has already started delivering a number of contracts for a major global engineering and maintenance contractor. MGH Offshore has supplied its services to some to a number of windfarms, including the world’s largest offshore floating windfarm.