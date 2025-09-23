Plans to overhaul key stretch of Sunderland city centre high street take step forward

Plans to develop a huge section of Sunderland’s high street for potential new offices, leisure spaces, shops and apartments have taken a step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the summer, Sunderland City Council submitted an application to its own planning department seeking outline planning permission for a “mixed-use development” at 56-90 High Street West.

The stretch of former shops and adjacent buildings in High Street West | Submitted

The application site comprises four ‘development plots’ at the north of High Street West, including: the existing Sports Direct store and adjacent Dicksons unit, the former Marks & Spencer store which is now vacant, the now demolished site of the former Argos and Mothercare store and the existing ‘West Walk’ retail unit located between Queen Street and the Holiday Inn - with a decision due in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, Capital&Centric have been appointed to provide development management services on the project, following a cabinet decision.

The city centre buildings have been earmarked for major changes for some time as part of the Riverside Sunderland regeneration scheme, with the council maintaining new proposals will create a mix of retail, commercial, leisure, and residential spaces, boosting the local economy and enhancing the city centre’s lifestyle offer.

The plans also include the proposed demolition of the pedestrian bridge over St Mary’s Boulevard.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said:"We’re buzzing about the opportunity to bring the Capital&Centric approach to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the development would look | Submitted

“High Street West is brimming with potential, and our ambition is to create a city neighbourhood that feels characterful, independent and full of life.

“The mix of homes, green streets and space for locals to do their thing is how we plan to create a lasting community, not just buildings. Now we have the green light, we’ll be rolling up our sleeves and getting cracking."

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said:“With the Riverside Sunderland regeneration progressing at pace, and with the development of the former Vaux site establishing a new vibrant heart to the city, it will be brilliant to see the regeneration programme extend to High Street West, connecting Riverside Sunderland with the city centre.

“Working with Capital&Centric – we will create a vibrant, people-first neighbourhood that reflects the creativity and ambition of our community and continue in generating a city where people choose to live, work, and play.”