Plans submitted for £10m industrial park which could create 150 jobs in Sunderland

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for vacant land off Commercial Road, near the Raich Carter Sports Centre.

The site was once the home of the Littlewoods call centre and warehouse and over the years several planning bids have been put forward to redevelop the land.

A computer generated image of of how new industrial park in Hendon could look.

New plans for the site are being led by Promenade Park Properties and have been designed by Sunderland architect and engineering practice Building Design (Northern) Ltd.

Those behind the scheme have described the industrial park as a £10 million development which could create up to 150 jobs if given the green light.

A planning application for the site was submitted to the council in early-July 2023, and ‘validated’ by the Local Authority on July 26, 2023.

Plans include the demolition of an existing warehouse and the construction of seven buildings for general industrial storage and distribution or light industrial uses, along with associated parking and landscaping.

The industrial park could create up to 150 jobs.

In addition the plans include a drive-thru coffee shop with associated access, including modifications to the access onto Robinson Terrace and an internal roadway, as well as self-contained electric vehicle charging facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the scheme which is named in computer generated images as ‘Eastgate Point”.

Industrial units would be offered in a range of sizes, including smaller buildings running adjacent to Commercial Road and three buildings in the centre of the site aimed at “larger occupiers”.

Plans indicate that there would be 19 units provided across the seven industrial buildings on site.

This includes three units in each of the four smaller buildings and the remainder of units being based across the three larger buildings.

The existing warehouse building on site is intended to be demolished and the site could be subject to further development in a future planning application.

A planning statement submitted with the plans also outlines the benefits of the wider industrial park scheme.

This includes “providing additional new, high quality employment and commercial premises on a suitable site, which will help to support economic development in the city and create new jobs”.

Cllr Miller, speaking in July, 2023, said this included “space for businesses to relocate to Sunderland, or indeed, for ambitious local firms to grow into”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded later this month.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by October 25, 2023.