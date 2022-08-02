Plan to expand Sunderland riverside business park as city drives to create more jobs and boost economic growth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in July, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land off Crown Road in the Southwick ward.

The proposed site includes parcels of land to the west and east of Quay West Riverside Business Village, near the city’s Grade II-listed Queen Alexandra Bridge.

New plans from Adderstone Projects Limited include building new “flexible commercial units” with associated access, car parking, cycle parking, bin stores and landscaping.

An aerial view of the site from Google Maps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A submitted planning and economic statement confirms the scheme would be an extension to the existing Quay West Business Park.

If approved, the new buildings would aim to “attract further businesses to the area and assist in Sunderland’s aim to promote economic growth and boost employment.”

The flexible commercial units would also be open to a variety of uses, with flexibility allowing the option to “amalgamate units according to tenant demand/requirements.”

The planning and economic statement adds: “The site is located in a wider key employment area identified in the [council’s] development plan and the uses proposed would be consistent with this allocation.

“This factor, alongside the notable economic benefits of the development clearly establish the principle of the development which would assist the council in achieving its overall strategy for economic growth contained in the development plan.”

At Quay West, total of eight units are proposed, with a range of uses including general industrial, storage and distribution and “research and development of products and processes and industrial processes”.

Planning documents also state the development would have major employment benefits creating jobs during construction and through the future occupiers of the units.

A sustainability statement submitted with the plans adds: “It is intended that the proposed development would be a logical addition to the existing and successful business park, thereby providing high quality floorspace to meet the needs of Sunderland’s growing business community.”

A decision on the warehouse units plan will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.