Peterlee dealership named best-performing Hyundai retail site in the UK

Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai branch was crowned top of the 2021 Hyundai Balanced Score Card league, following an assessment of the entire business.

The assessment involved monitoring achievements in all departments, levels of customer satisfaction, the efficiency of internal processes and financial performance.

John Curry, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai, said: “In a year where Hyundai enjoyed its greatest success in the UK, it is a truly outstanding achievement to be declared the best performing Hyundai dealership in the whole country.

Staff at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai

“We are a tight team of 26 and have excelled against dealerships with much bigger colleague numbers. It is testament to the contribution that everyone here makes to ensure we are a successful business, and to their expertise and commitment.

"‘The skill and passion to achieve the number one spot is impressive enough, but the consistency in which the colleagues at Peterlee go about their business is what has set the dealership apart from the competition this year.”

Paul Walton, Franchise Director for Hyundai at Vertu Motors plc, said: “A massive congratulations to our team at Bristol Street Motors Peterlee Hyundai – I couldn’t be prouder of them as individuals and as a collective.

“To be ranked number one for eight out of the 12 months of the year and to finish number one overall, is a phenomenal achievement. It’s one in which everyone at the dealership should be immensely proud.

Of all of the best performing Hyundai sites, six of the top 20 were Vertu dealerships.

