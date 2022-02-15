UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as victim remains in hospital after alleged attack in Sunderland city centre bar Bar Bloo
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was taken to hospital with serious neck injuries following an alleged incident in a Sunderland city centre bar.
Northumbria Police said officers received a report a man had been assaulted inside Bar Bloo, in Derwent Street, at 8pm on Sunday, February 13.
Emergency services attended and found a man who had sustained serious neck injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.
He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition.
An investigation was launched and a 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220213-0983.”