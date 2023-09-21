Ottoman Barber arrives in Washington with the chance to win free haircuts for a year

A slice of Istanbul has arrived in Teal Farm with the opening of Ottoman Barber and to celebrate the occasion, customers will have the chance to win free haircuts every two weeks for the next year.
With a haircut retailing at £15 that means the two lucky winners will be able to benefit from the year long service to the value of £360 each.
Hanif Sakli, 40, who is co-owner along with his partner Selcuk Isli, said: “When we open a business we like to offer something different which is where the idea of free haircuts came from.
“The fact the hair cuts will last for a year shows that we are here to stay. The competition is a chance for people to get to know us better.
“A successful business needs to make its customers happy and hopefully getting free haircuts will put a real smile on the faces of the lucky winners.
“All people need to do is to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and one lucky winner will be electronically selected from each social media platform.”
Hailing from Marmaris in Turkey, Hanif arrived in Sunderland in 2007.
His family has a long history of barbering in his homeland going back generations and both Hanif and Selcuk are keen to ensure the traditions of a Turkish barbers are recreated in this Sunderland suburb.
He said: “My family ran old-fashioned barber shops back in Turkey offering much more than just a haircut and this is what we want to replicate here.
“We offer a full range of services which help people to feel good about themselves. A lot of local people coming into the shop are going for the full package of a hair wash and cut, hot towel, wet shave, nose and ear hair wax and face massage.”
In keeping with the backstreets of Marmaris or Istanbul, Ottoman Barber also offers tea and coffee for customers to enjoy in both the indoor and outdoor seating areas.
Hanif added: “A traditional Turkish barber shop is a place where people also go to enjoy a chat and to meet with friends and we want this barber shop to become a real social hub.
“So far the support from the local community has been amazing.”
One customer enjoying getting his haircut was blacksmith Brian Donaldson who had travelled from Fulwell.
Brian, 50, said: "I'm often in this part of Washington for work and I'd seen the shop open up and so I thought I'd give it a go.
"I was greeted with a smile and a cup of coffee and made to feel really comfortable. I'm really pleased with my haircut and I would definitely recommend Ottoman Barber to others."
People wanting to enjoy the delights of this full Turkish experience can find out more about the services on offer and how to book an appointment via the Ottoman Barber website.
Walk-in customers are also welcomed at the shop in Teal Farm Village.
The draw for the free haircut competition will be made on September 30.