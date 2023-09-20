16-year-old Sunderland entrepreneur enjoys success after launching trainer company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a time when most teenagers are preoccupied with the latest edition of Fortnite or playing football in the park, 16-year-old Elliott Usher is running his trainer trading business with a "good monthly turnover".

Despite only sitting his GCSEs three months ago, Elliott now sells and distributes in demand trainers across the globe with prices ranging from £50 to £800 and even a pair of limited edition Nike Dior Jordans, valued at £6,500.

The former St Robert of Newminster Catholic School pupil started the business three years ago from the confines of his bedroom during the Covid pandemic.

With schools closed and people ordered to ‘Stay at Home’ many teenagers filled their time on Xbox but Elliott decided to use the opportunity to research market patterns and trends in sports products and in particular, high end trainers.

Talented teenager Elliott said: “I identified a number of trainers which were in high demand and seemed to sell out quickly - in particular Nike Air Jordans, Nike Dunks and Adidas Yeezy designs.

“With people struggling to get these trainers I decided it was an area I could look to purchase and sell.”

Young entrepreneur Elliott Usher, 16, has created his own trainer trading company called The Sole Guyy.

Having just received £50 for his thirteenth birthday he added an additional £50 of money he had saved to buy a used pair of trainers online.

Elliott said: “I bought a pair of Adidas Yeezy for £100, cleaned them up and sold them online for £180. I used the money to then buy two more pairs of trainers and again sold them online for profit.”

The budding entrepreneur continued the process, gradually increasing his profits to invest in more and more trainers.

Devising the rapidly evolving business’s trade name, The Sole Guyy, Elliott also established his own Instagram account to build up a loyal customer base from which to sell his trainers.

Running out of bedroom space to store his rapidly expanding stock, and having returned to school to study for his GCSEs, Elliott was beginning to face the choice of what to do next.

Should he look to throw himself into his business full-time or continue down the traditional route of education and training?

Elliott with some of the trainers he sells and distributes across the globe.

Elliot said: “By this point I had sold my Instagram page and reinvested the money into stock which was being stored under my bed.

“There were a lot of discussions in school about going to college and apprenticeships, but I knew after my GCSEs that I wanted to focus on the business.”

Dad Ian Usher, said: “At first we were anxious about Elliott going down this route and were talking to him about getting an apprenticeship. During our discussions we told him how much he would earn a year as an apprentice.

“We didn’t realise how well Elliott’s business was doing and it was only then that he said he could ‘earn that in a good month’.

“Elliott knew in his heart that this is what he wanted to do and we decided to support him in whatever way we could.

“To be running his business self-sufficient at the age of 16 is incredible. He has a good business head and obviously knows what he is doing.”

Elliott boxing up some of the trainers he has in stock.

With the support of his parents, Ian and Keeley, and the Business Innovation Centre (BIC), on August 1, Elliott procured his own office at Sunderland Enterprise Park.

He has also continued to develop his business education taking courses with the BIC in subjects such as marketing and accountancy.

Elliott sources his trainers from as far afield as parts of Asia and with his current stock having grown to 350 pairs of trainers, the business prodigy has seen his enterprise go from strength to strength.

He said: “My profit margin can be as much as 25%."

Not one to rest on his laurel’s Elliott has already begun to expand his business and has set up an “affiliate agreement” with a range of sports companies including Nike.

Elliott explained: “With a growing number of people using my site, there is a link to these other companies’ websites. Anytime a customer uses this link to then purchase trainers I get a commission of between 3 and 8%, which is proving to be really successful.”

So with Elliott having already established a successful business by the time most of his former classmates are just starting their college courses or A-Levels, what’s next for The Sole Guyy?

Elliott said: “I’d like to continue in the market of trainer trading and I’m looking to start selling through Amazon.

“In five years time I would like the business to have continued to have grown, have a bigger unit and hopefully have staff working as part of the business.”

Elliott running his operation from his office in Sunderland Enterprise Park.

Mum Keeley Usher was initially anxious about Elliott not continuing a down a traditional education route. She also struggled to find advice and guidance for budding entrepreneurs, even writing to Dragons Den star, County Durham born Sara Davies for advice.

Seeing the evolution of Elliott’s business she now “couldn’t be prouder”.

Keeley said: “Elliott didn’t enjoy independent learning during the pandemic, unless it was something he was interested in.

“He used the time he had off school constructively and learned so much about business.

“He has absolutely blown us away with his knowledge and ambition and we couldn’t be prouder.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support the BIC have offered, they have welcomed him and made him feel so comfortable.

“I think advice for young entrepreneurs under the age of 18 is really hard to find and I can understand why young people may give up.

“My advice would be to follow your ambitions and do what makes you happy.”