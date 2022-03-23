North East’s first heat pump training academy opens up in Peterlee in drive to improve UK energy efficiency

The Go Green Training Academy will deliver qualifications in the installation, servicing and maintenance of Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHPs).

Brian Wear and Lee McCann have teamed up to bring the first heat pump training centre to the North East. The pair have 40 years of ASHP installation experience between them.

Around 35,000 air source heat pumps are installed in the UK each year but, by 2030, the government has set an annual target of 600,000 as part of its ambitions for the UK to become carbon neutral in 2050.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Go Green Training Academy, Brian Wear.

At the moment, there are simply not enough trained installers to meet predicted ASHP demand, which is why Brian and Lee wanted to open up a training academy.

The training centre will help plumbing and heating engineers take advantage of this marketplace, delivering fully certified Logic Certification Limited (LCL) Awards ASHP qualifications.

Brian, director of Go Green Training Academy, said: “We are on a mission to upskill installers in the North East with the training they need to take advantage of the expanding renewables sector. We are the first provider to offer this type of qualification in our area.

“We want to be at the forefront of training the next generation of air source heat pump engineers across the North of England and Scotland.”

Tracy Harker, quality assurance and relationship manager at LCL Awards, said: “LCL Awards is delighted to be working with Go Green Training Academy and can see that their facilities offer a great learning environment.

"Lee and Brian are experienced trainers/assessors with a fresh approach to course delivery. There are plans in place to offer a range of renewable technology qualifications. We wish them every success with this new venture.”

Training will be delivered by directors Brian Wear and Lee MCCann, who have installed over 100 air source heat pumps for Clear Climate, a heating and ventilation firm.

Brian and Lee are also in talks with several North East colleges with regards to incorporating this training into the curriculum of relevant courses.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.