North East Guitar Show set to strum again at Rainton Arena after Covid delays

John Verity will perform at North East Guitar Show

The North East Guitar Show has been unable to take place for the past two years due to Covid, but will return to Rainton Arena on Sunday, March 20 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Based on the style of USA table-top exhibitions, the North East Guitar Show is first and foremost a retail event.

New, vintage and pre-owned guitars, amps and pedals will be available to buy, trade and sell from a host of retailers, distributors, manufacturers, luthiers, boutique makers and private collectors – not to mention a full range of strings and accessories.

The show returns after two years

There will also be bargains and special show deals, as well as appraisals of instruments and amps available.

In addition, there will be bands and duo performances all day in the live music pavilion. This year the emphasis is on rock and blues music with John Verity Band, Saints of Arcadia fronted by guitar legend, Nick Jennison and the North East’s own high energy pop/rock sensations, Twister.

By way of contrast, acoustic duo, The Huers present their skilled playing and harmonies working with Bose PA

Registration is open to any business with guitar-related products including retailers, distributors, manufacturers, luthiers, boutique makers and private collectors and dealers.

Admission is £6

For enquiries or to book a stand email [email protected] or phone 07403 346409.

The show promises to be a treat for any guitar enthusiast.

There’s a café and licensed bar on site, as well as free parking. Public admission is £6 at the door.