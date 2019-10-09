No jobs lost as Nissan is set to end all night shifts at Sunderland plant
All night shift jobs at Sunderland’s Nissan plant are set to end but no jobs will be lost as a result.
The news was announced on Wednesday, October 9 and Unite the union has confirmed that no jobs will be lost due to this decision but workers may lose a shift allowance.
Around 3,000 people work on the night shifts.
Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “Unite has been aware of this announcement for some time and our officers and reps at the plant have been working hard to ensure that the full workforce is protected.
“As a result, no jobs will be lost with current demand being consolidated into the remaining day shifts.
“Protecting jobs and the families and communities that rely on them is what strong unions do and Unite has done that again here in very difficult circumstances.
“I’m incredibly proud of our Unite team that has worked so hard to make this happen”.