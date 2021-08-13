Nissan engineer Anna Nicholson jets out to Tokyo to follow dream of Paralympic glory

Anna, who has cerebral palsy, is heading to the company’s home country to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

She will represent Paralympics GB in the Shot Put following her outstanding performances in the qualifying rounds.

Anna, 26, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sunderland’s Paralympic golden boy Matt Wylie.

Anna is an engineer at the plant

Anna, who is originally from Carlisle, said the trip was the culmination of a decade of anticipation: “I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Paralympic Games. It’s been my dream for the last 10 years,” she said.

“My team at Nissan have been a great support to me while I’ve been doing my training and helping me strike a great work life and training balance.

“I can’t wait to visit Japan, not just as a member of Paralympics GB but also team Nissan.”

Anna Nicholson

Anna first displayed her exceptional talent at school and has been competing professionally since she was 15. She has a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering and joined Nissan in 2017 as an engineering graduate in the plant’s Trim and Chassis department.

She now works on the production of the all-new Qashqai, 100% electric Nissan LEAF and Juke.

Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “Anna is an outstanding role model and hugely valued member of the team at Nissan. Her ability to combine excellence at work with hitting the highest heights as an athlete demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, hard work and exceptional dedication.

She will be competing in the shot putt in Tokyo

“The team at the plant is hugely proud of Anna and we wish her the very best of luck in Tokyo.”

Anna will leave for Japan on Tuesday, August 17, and remain there for the duration of the games. Her individual competition will take place at 1.30AM BST (9.30AM JST) on September 2.