Pat McCormack's brilliant reaction after losing gold medal bout at Tokyo Olympics

The Washington-born puncher was defeated by Cuban legend Roniel Iglesias, who secured first place in the men’s welterweight division.

Iglesias, 32, won a bronze medal in the light-welterweight category at the 2008 games in Beijing - and added gold four years later at London 2012.

But the Cuban amateur was too much for McCormack in what was a one-sided gold medal bout, with the judges scoring it unanimously for Iglesias after a three-round masterclass.

Pat McCormack

McCormack showed his class in defeat by congratulating and applauding his opponent as the scorecards were revealed following the fight.

McCormack becomes the first able-bodied Wearside athlete to win a medal at the Olympics since Sunderland-born Tony Jeffries won bronze at light-heavyweight back in 2008.

But having bettered Jeffries’ achievement in China, McCormack now joins an impressive list of Olympic silver medal boxers from Great Britain, including Joe Joyce, Amir Kahn and Fred Evans.

Indeed, the professional game now beckons for McCormack, with his superb Olympic performances ensuring the Birtley ABC boxer will become hot property this summer.

Matchroom remains the biggest promoter in the United Kingdom with Eddie Hearn bound to be interested in deals for both Pat McCormack and his brother Luke McCormack, who also competed in Tokyo but did not medal.

However, interest from Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren will also likely materialise - and don’t rule out attempts from Bob Arum’s Top Rank and promotional outfit PBC over in America.

