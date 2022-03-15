3. Jersey Boys, Sunderland Empire

Treat mum to a night at the theatre. Jersey Boys is running at Sunderland Empire from March 22 until April 2. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning show, which features tracks Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg