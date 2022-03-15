Here’s some of the local business serving up treats for the annual celebration, which this year falls on Sunday, March 27.
1. Afternoon tea
The Sweet Petite at Mackie's Corner is among the local businesses doing Mother's Day afternoon teas. They're serving the tiered treats up from March 24-26, priced £21 and you can bring your own bubbles. Spaces are limited for sit-in and need to be pre-booked at TheSweetPetite.co.uk. There will also be takeaway slots released.
Photo: jpi media
2. Spa day for mum, Ramside Spa
Ramside Spa at Ramside Hall hotel is running a Spa Day for Mum offer. Priced £179 per guest, it includes a 55 minute Elemis touch facial or deep tissue massage, a two-course lunch in Fusion restaurant and use of the spa facilities from 10am until 5pm. There's 12 months validity on the vouchers and you can purchase them on the hotel website or spa reception.
Photo: jpi media
3. Jersey Boys, Sunderland Empire
Treat mum to a night at the theatre. Jersey Boys is running at Sunderland Empire from March 22 until April 2. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning show, which features tracks Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry,
My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
Photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
4. Afternoon tea in a dining pod, Seaham Hall
Seaham Hall is hosting a special Mother’s Day Champagne afternoon tea option in its new dining pods. Mum will also be given a complimentary Temple Spa Relaxation kit, featuring travel-sized products such as Repose Aromatherapy Relaxing Night Cream and Quietude Sleep Well Mist. The Mother’s Day Pod Experience costs £295 total (based on four dining – £74 pp – must be booked in advance).
Photo: submitted