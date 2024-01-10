Nine new bars and restaurants set to open in Sunderland in 2024

Here's a roundup of the new hospitality venues expected to open their doors in 2024.
1. The Sheepfolds Stables
No exact opening date announced as yet, but The Sheepfolds Stables development is expected to open its doors in spring / summer 2024. Once used to house working horses, the stables site has been brought back to life thanks to a £3m investment by local architecture firm BDN. It will house a number of food and drink traders including The Calabash Tree, Scream for Pizza, Vito’s Osteria, cocktail bar Yem and Propa by Hairy Biker Si King
2. The 3 Stories, High Street West
The 3 Stories bar and nightclub is heading to Sunderland in 2024 after a major transformation of the former JJB Sports building in High Street West. The front facade has been modelled on the original tiling which remains on the Pann Lane side of the building. The new name is in honour of the Georgian site's three floors and its former life as The Three Crowns pub. Spanning three floors, it will feature a bar with a food offering, nightclub and rooftop bar.
3. Bridge Hotel Vaults, far end of High Street West
The team at Vaux have had their plans approved to convert the ground floor of the former Lambton House at the bottom end of High Street West back into a pub. They will also be reviving its old name of Bridge Hotel Vaults and it will also feature a food offering. It's set to open in 2024.
4. The Kings Arms, Deptford
The team at Ship Isis, North, Koji and Mexico 70 recently announced on Instagram that they had taken over the historic Kings Arms in Deptford. It operated for a few weeks over Christmas, but is now closed for maintenance - watch this space for their plans for the site.