My Town Online was launched in May this year in a number of towns including Washington Houghton and Chester-le-Street, in order to promote local businesses and help them get back on their feet in the wake of the pandemic.

Launched by Newcastle based travel company HDC Travel, My Town Washington is supporting local businesses in the area through promotion, competitions and social media.

The idea behind the venture was to combat the rise in online shopping during the lockdown, which has left many businesses struggling to survive.

A number of Washington businesses have been quick to sign up to the venture as it looks to support the high street.

Kathryn Waites, Business Development Manager at My Town Online, said: “Washington is a great area full of amazing local businesses who deserve all the support they can get. With the rise in online shopping that’s had a real detrimental impact on the high street and we want to do something to try and get people back out in the high street and shopping with local businesses.

"Since launching we’ve seen a great reaction from businesses in Washington who are really keen to get their names out there and encourage support for local traders.”

As coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the country, Kathryn is hoping My Town can support a strong recovery for local business owners.

She added: “During the last year of lockdown and restrictions we’ve seen how devastating that has been to local businesses. With them being forced to close online shopping has grown even more and it’s left so many businesses fighting to survive. Hopefully as things look to get better we can be part of supporting that recovery.”

My Town Online is aimed towards a variety of businesses, including takeaways, cafes, bars, restaurants and high street shops.

To find out more about My Town Washington, visit their website at washington.mytown.online or visit their Facebook page via this link.