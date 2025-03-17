Six million pounds worth of funding has been secured to help create a new retail park on the site of the former Farringdon Police Station, creating up to 150 jobs for local people.

The new retail park, which is being created by Property developer Almcliffe Dhesi (AD), will feature popular outlets including B&M Homestore, Costa, Greggs, and Westway Vets.

Work on the new retail park has already commenced. | C&J Media

Neil Creeney, director at AD said: “Demolition work was completed last year and our contractors started on site in early December 2024. We’re making good progress with the steel structures starting to come out of the ground.

“The site was previously a bit of an eye sore with a derelict police station that had created anti-social behaviour. This investment is helping us to repurpose this site to create a thriving retail hub that will boost the local economy, bringing a significant number of new jobs to the area.

“The site is fully let with some national brands.”

Cllr Michael Mordey, portfolio lead for Investment at the North East Combined Authority, added: “We’re using devolved powers and funding to create jobs and attract investment into Sunderland and across the North East.

“This investment will breathe new life into a site in need of regeneration and continue Sunderland’s transformation and will improve quality of life for local people - improving our retail offer and creating opportunities for people to find work.”

AD directors Neil Creeney and Bal Singh secured the money from the North East Commercial Property Investment Fund which is managed by FW Capital and backed by the North East Combined Authority (NECA).

It is the largest loan provided by the fund since its launch in 2023.

Additional finance has been provided in the form of mezzanine funding, by Develop North PLC, the North East-based investment fund managed by the wealth management and fund management specialists Tier One Capital. Develop North initially provided a £580K facility with a follow-on facility of £350K to take the project through to conclusion.

Tony Cullen, FW Capital Fund Manager said: “This is the largest deal we’ve completed through the North East Commercial Property Investment Fund which was created to address a gap in the market and facilitate the delivery of new commercial property projects that support employment creation and economic growth.

“It’s great to be working with AD again. They’ve an excellent track record of regeneration and creating developments that bring significant investment to the local economy.

“This latest site in Sunderland is making a positive impact and will encourage local people to take advantage of the quality employment opportunities that will be available during construction and after the site is completed.”

Brendan O’Grady, Fund Manager at Tier One Capital, added: “We’re delighted to be working alongside FW Capital to support AD on this important job-creating regeneration project.

“Develop North is a specialist in alternative lending and providing mezzanine funding is an important element of the financing structure of projects like this. We look forward to supporting the developer and following the progress of this significant scheme that will be of huge benefit to Sunderland and the surrounding area.”

The North East Commercial Property Investment Fund is a £35million fund which provides loans of up to £7 million to support developments for new build or refurbished commercial projects.