The former Alexandra Hairdressing in Tunstall Road has been a hairdressers in various guises for more than three decades.

Now, it’s entered a new chapter as Sumner & Johnson after city hairdressers Sara Sumner and Paul Johnson reunited to bring something new to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair last worked together 14 years ago at the popular Ramsay & Johnson salon in Blandford Street before Paul went on to work in Thailand and Sara went to Hooker & Young in Jesmond before setting up her own mobile business.

Sara Sumner and Paul Johnson open new salon, Sumner and Johnson Hair LTD on Tunstall Road.

With Paul returning to his native Sunderland, the pair decided to pool their talents once more.

Paul said: “I was in Thailand for 12 years working in property and doing hair for shows and representing brands. The plan was always to return at some point and return to hair, and teaming up with Sara really suited our lives at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I heard about this unit becoming available and it all fell together really well. This is a great residential area with free parking and there’s so much happening in the city as a whole now.

"We’d actually looked at premises in Jesmond and Tynemouth, but we felt like there isn’t enough hairdressers of this type in Sunderland so we could really help fill a gap. There’s some great local businesses around here already and Ashbrooke Florists do our flowers for the salon. It’s great to see The Rosedene being refurbished, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Sumner and Paul Johnson open new salon, Sumner and Johnson Hair LTD on Tunstall Road.

"For an area of this standard, it could do with even more local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The site is so well established as a hairdressers, for around 30 or 40 years I think, and there has been a transitional period as we do a different type of hairdressing. But overall the feedback has been great.”

While the pair have already put their stamp on the site with a re-brand, it will undergo more of a makeover next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara said: “I’ve been doing mobile hairdressing recently and a lot of my clients come here now. It’s great to be back – you can’t beat the buzz of a salon.”

Paul Johnson in the new salon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Sumner and Paul Johnson open new salon, Sumner and Johnson Hair LTD on Tunstall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Sumner and Paul Johnson open new salon, Sumner and Johnson Hair LTD on Tunstall Road.